NHL

Sasha Barkov ‘ready to go’ as Florida Panthers return to play

By Colby Guy
floridahockeynow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter missing 13 of the last 14 games, Sasha Barkov appears to be back in the fold for the Florida Panthers when they play host to the New York Rangers on Wednesday. “I think he looks ready to go,” Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette said. “It was good...

floridahockeynow.com

floridahockeynow.com

Florida Panthers prospects sent home after World Junior canceled

On Wednesday, the IIHF announced that the World Junior Championships has been canceled due to Covid-19 concerns, sending six Florida Panthers prospects home. Ty Smilanic, a third-round pick by the Panthers who was there representing Team USA, told Florida Hockey Now that it was “always an honor to wear those jerseys.”
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

GameDay 30: Lines, betting odds for Rangers at Panthers

SUNRISE — Florida Panthers coach Andrew Brunette will roll his team out on the ice for the first time in almost two weeks on Wednesday night not knowing how much rust his team is going to show. In this case, the New York Rangers are in the same situation.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Back in the High Life: Florida Panthers 4, New York Rangers 3

SUNRISE — Those who did not understand the Florida Panthers fascination with Artemi Panarin in 2019 before he ultimately signed with the New York Rangers got a glimpse of why the Panthers tried so hard — and were willing to shell out so much — to get him.
NHL
Person
Andrew Brunette
Person
Eetu Luostarinen
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Mason Marchment
Person
Olli Jokinen
Person
Owen Tippett
floridahockeynow.com

Panthers Pregame: Huberdeau, Cats back at full strength v. Rangers

The Florida Panthers are as healthy as they have been all season as they head into tonight’s matchup with the New York Rangers. Jonathan Huberdeau, who was in Covid protocols earlier this week, was back on the ice for morning skate and will be in the lineup on Wednesday night.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Florida Panthers back in force

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers look healthier than they have been since training camp as the team will be out in full force tonight against the New York Rangers. Not only is Sasha Barkov and Mason Marchment returning to the lineup, but Jonathan Huberdeau — who was on the Covid list — is back as well.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

MacKenzie Weegar snaps goal drought, helps Florida Panthers beat Rangers

SUNRISE — During the Florida Panthers 4-3 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar was caught on camera talking to himself on the bench. “It’s so bad, it’s so bad,” Weegar said to himself on the bench. The last time he...
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Thunder, Struck: Florida Panthers 9, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers saved their biggest offensive output for their final game of the 2021 calendar year Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Panthers had fans chanting “We want 10!” for the final seven minutes after Sasha Barkov got a shorthanded goal for Florida’s ninth goal of the night.
HOCKEY
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Florida Panthers#The New York Rangers#The St Louis Blues
NHL

NOTEBOOK: Eager to Return, Barkov 'Feels Great'

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Aleksander Barkov is feeling like his old self again. After sitting out 12 of the last 13 games due to injuries, the superstar captain is poised to return to the lineup when the Panthers open their homestand against the Rangers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday.
NHL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Ekblad, Lomberg weather Florida Panthers holiday Covid outbreak

A Covid-19 outbreak could not have happened at a worse time for the Florida Panthers. On Dec. 17, the team’s games were postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but for seven players, it meant that their holiday season was in jeopardy. “’Here we go again’ was my initial thought,”...
NHL

