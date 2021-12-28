ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi wanted in Lazio transfer as Maurizio Sarri looks to raid old club for winger

By Alex Cole
 2 days ago

CHELSEA winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is wanted by ex-boss Maurizio Sarri in Lazio, according to reports.

The 21-year-old is back in Chelsea's starting XI and attracting the attention of former boss Sarri in the Italian capital.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is catching the eye of ex-Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri Credit: Getty
As reported by Football Italia, Lazio have identified Callum Hudson-Odoi as one of their top targets going into the January transfer window.

Back in 2018-19, Sarri managed a good Chelsea team, which included a very young Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea finished third that season but won the Europa League and it seems that Sarri wants a reunion.

The England international was out with Covid earlier this month, but has returned with a flourish.

The London-born star has played 15 games in all competitions so far this season, scoring two and assisting four.

He was a major part of all THREE goals against Villa on Boxing Day.

He was brought down in the area by Matty Cash and penalty-king Jorginho converted from the spot.

The speedy winger then put a delightful cross into the box to assist Lukaku, who put Chelsea ahead against Aston Villa.

Hudson-Odoi’s cross seemed to leave Villa skipper Tyrone Mings unaware of the danger posed by Lukaku who beat the England defender with ease to head home.

The Lazio target also played a classy through ball to Lukaku, who was eventually pulled down by Esri Konsa for a penalty and Jorginho made no mistake again from the spot.

Chelsea have several out of contract players in the summer and they are looking to keep together the squad that won the Champions league in May.

The Blues currently sit six point behind league leaders Man City.

