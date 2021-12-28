Meghan Markle news latest – Duchess could get £1.5 million after privacy battle as Harry is ‘loving life in California’

MEGHAN Markle could get more than £1.5million after successfully winning her three-year High Court privacy battle.

The Mail on Sunday has acknowledged the Duchess of Sussex won her copyright claim against the newspaper's publisher for printing extracts of a letter she wrote to her estranged dad - and have agreed to pay "financial remedies".

Her team said her legal costs were estimated to be £1.5m - demanding half was paid within 14 days - but Lord Justice Warby ordered the Mail on Sunday to pay £450,000 in costs, with the possibility of more to be paid in the future.

The news comes as Prince Harry and Meghan are said to be enjoying their time in California.

Meghan’s pal told PEOPLE how she has been “gearing up for the holidays” and added: "They are loving life in California.”

Archie looked the spitting image of his dad Harry

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry released their official 2021 Christmas card last week, giving the world our first glimpse of baby Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stuck with their tradition of unveiling the card on December 23rd but it came slightly earlier in the day than it has in recent years.

This year Meghan and Harry's second child Lilibet Diana was featured in an adorable scene.

Lilibet was seen giggling as Meghan holds her aloft while Archie and Harry sat alongside them smiling.

Archie looked the spitting image of his dad Harry as he was seen wearing a smart white shirt with a full head of red hair.

Rewind to the bombshell interview

In what some have dubbed the TV event of 2021, Meghan and Harry gave an exclusive, tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey.

The couple sparked royal uproar after accusing an unnamed senior member of the Firm of racism and suggesting other family members were jealous of Meghan.

They also told Kate was the one who had made Meghan cry during a row over bridesmaid dresses, and Harry felt "trapped within the system" like his brother and dad.

Their other bombshell claims included being cut off financially after Megxit and how the Duchess of Sussex had contemplated suicide while pregnant.

Harry and Meghan milestones

Meghan and Harry revealed in 2020 they wanted to step down as "senior" members of the Royal Family and become financially independent.

But it wasn't until February 2021 they made the split official.

In the event which kickstarted the controversy surrounding them, the Palace released a statement confirming the couple's long-anticipated departure.

It said that "in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service".

The pair lost all honorary military appointments and Royal patronages, but remained "much loved members of the family".

Their exit - dubbed Megxit - set a precedent for the rest of the year.

Crossbow laws

THE HOME Secretary has ordered a review of crossbow laws after an armed intruder scaled Windsor Castle and threatened to kill the Queen on Christmas Day.

Priti Patel could tighten rules that allow adults to buy the "lethal" weapon without any identification or background checks.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 19, was arrested and sectioned under the Mental Health Act, shortly after chilling footage emerged of a masked man threatening to kill the Queen, 95.

The teenager had allegedly scaled a fence at Windsor Castle - where Her Majesty was due to celebrate Christmas with her family.

He was 500 metres from the Queen’s private apartments, inside the castle grounds.

Chail, known as Jas, was arrested while allegedly armed with a crossbow after scaling a spiked fence with a rope ladder.

Did the intruder get close to the Queen?

The Queen was having breakfast at the time and was informed of the break-in along with other members of the Royal Family present at the Castle.

The Queen, 95, was in her private apartments where she was preparing for her first Christmas Day without late husband Prince Philip.

As many as 20 family members were inside the castle.

They were thought to include Mike and Zara Tindall, Prince Edward and wife Sophie, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie and their children.

This meant the castle was already on high alert as so many royals were in one place at the same time.

It remained unclear how and when the intruder made his way to Windsor Castle from his home in Southampton, Hants.

Palace prowler brands masked crossbow teen ‘disgusting’

The petty crook — who came face-to-face with Her Majesty in her bedroom in 1982 — insisted that the 95-year-old monarch’s security needed to be boosted.

Jaswant Singh Chail made the threat in a video released before the 19-year-old was held by armed police at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

Fagan, now 71, said: “It’s absolutely disgusting. The Queen is just a little old lady these days. She has given her everything for this country and to threaten to kill her is totally out of order.

“Why would someone even think of doing something like that? It’s a disgrace. He’s probably been brainwashed by what he’s read online.

“There is a big difference between what I did and what he planned to do.

“I wanted to have a chat and tell her what was wrong with the country. He wanted to kill her.

“Her security clearly still isn’t good enough. They are lucky he didn’t get as close as I did.”

Kate & William’s ‘concern’ for safety

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reportedly been left upset after Scotland Yard instigated a reorganisation of their security arrangements.

The Daily Mail reports: “Protection officers occupy very unique positions with MRFs [members of the Royal Family]. They are with them 24 hours a day and it understandably takes a long time to build up a good relationship of confidence and trust.

“Several very well-liked and respected officers have been moved on from their roles, not through any fault of their own. It’s simply because of this desire to shake things up a bit, sometimes for the sake of it, it seems. Everyone is unhappy about it, not least some of the principals [royals].”

It comes after the Queen faced a security scare when a man bearing what police termed “an offensive weapon” was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas morning.

Queen's Xmas speech tops ratings chart

According to overnight rating figures, this year's Queen's Christmas speech topped the Christmas Day viewing charts.

Her Majesty's emotional address to the nation was the most-watched broadcast on December 25, drawing an audience of 8.96 million people.

The speech aired on the 25 December at 3pm on BBC One, ITV and Sky News.

Harry & Meghan mourn ‘beloved icon’ Desmond Tutu

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle last night hailed Archbishop Desmond Tutu as an "icon" who was "beloved around the world".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex who had met the activist back in 2019, shared a statement for his passing.

The statement reads: "Archbishop Tutu will be remembered for his optimism, his moral clarity and his joyful spirit.

"He was an icon for racial justice and beloved across the world.

"It was only two years ago that he held our son, Archie, while we were in South Africa- ”Arch and the Arch” he had joked, his infectious laughter ringing through the room, relaxing anyone in his presence.

"He remained a friend and will be sorely missed by all.”

Harry and Meghan had met the Archbishop and his daughter, Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe in September 2019 during a visit to South Africa.

Queen's tribute to Desmond Tutu

The Queen and Barack Obama paid tribute to the human rights champion and Apartheid hero, who died yesterday aged 90.

The tributes for the activist were led by the Queen who said she and the entire royal family are "deeply saddened" by his passing.

Her Majesty's message read: “I am joined by the whole Royal Family in being deeply saddened by the news of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a man who tirelessly championed human rights in South Africa and across the world.

“I remember with fondness my meetings with him and his great warmth and humour. Archbishop Tutu’s loss will be felt by the people of South Africa, and by so many people in Great Britain, Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth where he was held in such high affection and esteem.”

Intruder in Windsor Castle on Xmas Day

A MASKED man with a crossbow poses in a chilling video in which he threatened to “assassinate the Queen”.

He was understood to be the man of 19 held by armed police at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

Suspect Jaswant Singh Chail was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

The video was sent to pals from 19-year-old Chail’s Snapchat account 24 minutes before armed officers pounced on him on Christmas Day morning.

He says: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry for what I’ve done and what I will do. I will attempt to assassinate Elizabeth, Queen of the Royal Family.

“This is revenge for those who have died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

“It is also revenge for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated on because of their race.

“I’m an Indian Sikh, a Sith. My name was Jaswant Singh Chail, my name is Darth Jones.”

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's "isolated world"

Taking a look back at October of this year, a royal expert warned the couple have built an "isolated world" for themselves and are "desperate to control the narrative".

A biographer who is currently writing a book about Meghan claims they are "alienating their families".

Biographer Tom Bower told Closer magazine : "Harry and Meghan have totally isolated themselves. They seem to think they will be stronger by cutting people out, but they’re really just alienating their families. I think it’s very sad for them both and their children."

Prince Harry to 'take over' from James Corden

According to one royal commentator, Prince Harry could take over from James Corden on 'The Late Late Show' to promote his book.

Neil Sean claims the Duke of Sussex will host the show to "sell his book" next year.

Mr Sean said it could be "for one night only" but would make "perfect sense".

Neighbours on the shock of the intruder

Neighbours yesterday spoke of their shock about the suspect’s arrest and described how a flurry of police arrived at their private housing estate on Christmas Day.

One neighbour said: “There was a big commotion with all the police around and it caused some concern, especially as it was Christmas Day.

“The family keep themselves to themselves, like the rest of the estate, but we know there’s a teenage lad who lives there with his mum and dad.

“The police didn’t leave the estate until late at night. Everyone was wondering what was going on.

“We saw the Windsor story in the news but never thought our road would be at the centre of it.”

Calls to step up Queen's security

Calls for Royal security to be stepped up are being made, after a new video emerged allegedly showing the crossbow-carrying intruder who broke into Windsor Castle.

A video has emerged of a masked man, holding a crossbow, threatened to “assassinate the Queen”.

Royal correspondent Angela Levin commented on the video on Twitter, urging for security measures to be stepped up to protect the monarch.

She said the story itself of a break-in was “horrendous” and that the message in the video was “chilling”.

Meg & Harry's relationship with Queen was 'stronger that ever' in August

It is claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship with the Queen was "stronger that ever" in August of this year.

Omid Scobie, co-author of unauthorised biography Finding Freedom, has claimed that the couple's decision to name their daughter Lilibet a sign of how close they are to the monarch.

The royal author also said name Lilibet shows how tight the relationship was between the Queen and Meghan and Prince Harry.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Omid Scobie said: "When it comes to that relationship with the Queen, it is as strong as ever.

"They have nothing but love for her. Of course, we saw them name their daughter after the Queen’s very nickname. So that really gives us an insight into that close relationship."

A Royal Christmas round up

Harry could appear on a US chat show

According to a royal expert, Prince Harry could appear on a popular US chat show to promote his memoirs next year.

Royal expert Neil Sean said promotion could see the prince take over from James Corden on The Late Late Show.

Neil went on to claim that publishers Penguin Random House are likely to expect "a lot of media attention" to promote the memoirs.

They are due to be released at the end of 2022.

However, royal fans are upset at this and have accused Prince Harry of trying to upstage the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year, with one royal fan saying: "They cannot upstage Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee. They're not relevant anymore."

‘Big things are coming’ for Meg & Harry

Spotify previously said “big things are coming” and urged listeners to “stay tuned”.

One source said recently: “Spotify were delighted when they signed the couple, but the lack of content has mystified them.

“Particularly as they seem to have no problem producing content for other platforms.”

Despite this, it is understood the couple were not paid their full £18million fee from Spotify up front.

Dad of Windsor Castle suspect speaks

Chilling footage shows the masked man threatening to "assassinate the Queen" just minutes before police swooped on him on Christmas Day.

The dad of a teen suspected of scaling Windsor Castle armed with a crossbow today said "something's gone horribly wrong" with his son.

His father, Jasbir Singh Chail, told MailOnline: "Something’s gone horribly wrong with our son and we are trying to figure out what.

"We’ve not had a chance to speak to him but are trying to get him the help he needs.

"From our perspective, we are going through a difficult time. We are trying to resolve this issue and it’s not easy."

Jasbir's son, who allegedly grew up in a £500,000 semi-detached house located on a private estate, is believed to have sent the video of him posing with a crossbow to his friends on Snapchat 24 minutes before armed officers pounced on him on Christmas morning.

Kate - the most fashionable royal

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, has beaten other members of the Royal Family as she has the most searched for royal outfit of 2021.

The Duchess, 39, was named the most fashionable royal woman of 2021 after the glittery dress she wore to the James Bond No Time To Die premiere was revealed as the most popular royal outfit of the year.

A recent study showed that Google searches for her look were 1,328 percent above the annual average search volume for royal outfits.

Suspect triggered alarms

Armed police nabbed the 19-year-old intruder at 8.30am after he ­triggered alarms and was spotted on CCTV.

It was understood the Met has taken on the investigation because the suspect was arrested within the grounds and also because of the ­serious nature of the break-in.

Police stressed the intruder did not enter any building and that “security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds.”

The teenager was sectioned under the Mental Health Act after doctors pronounced him unfit to be dealt with over the break-in.

Kate Middleton causes searches for 'piano lessons' to explode

Analysis of Google search data reveals that searches for “piano lessons” exploded 212% on the 25th December in the UK, one day after Kate Middleton played piano alongside singer Tom Walker at the ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’ concert on Christmas Eve.

A spokesperson for Oxford Royale commented on the findings:

“Kate Middleton is among the world’s most powerful trendsetters, and treating fans to a skilled piano performance, where she displayed fantastic prowess on the keys, has sparked a huge rise in people wanting to learn the instrument as well.

"The Duchess of Cambridge has the enviable ability to take the world by utterly storm with her subtlety and grace, and has certainly proved her former piano teacher, who said she would never be a concert pianist, wrong”.

This new finding was conducted by international education provider Oxford Royale.

