New research being presented at Euroanaesthesia, the annual meeting of the European Society of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care (ESAIC), held online this year, suggests that among COVID-19 patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), those who have an abrupt decline in kidney function are more likely to die during hospitalisation than those with pre-existing kidney diseases. Moreover, renal replacement therapy (such as dialysis) does little to improve their chances of survival.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO