Semiconductor stocks did well in 2021. Most of this growth was because of Nvidia and AMD. We look at Analog Devices, Texas Instruments, and Marvell Technologies. The semiconductor industry did well in 2021 as demand continued to do better than supplies. This trend helped push most semiconductor stocks higher. While a lot of focus is given to companies like Taiwan Semiconductor, Nvidia, and AMD, the industry is significantly big. So, let us look at the best three undercovered semi stocks for 2022.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO