On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by 100 points. Tesla stock continues to climb as well, as it looks to top an early buy point. Furthermore, the S&P 500 opened to another record high today. This is the second consecutive trading session for the index to soar past its previous peak, marking its 69th record high of the year along in the last leg of 2021. This jump-started the anticipated year-end bull run known to investors as the Santa Claus Rally.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO