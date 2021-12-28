Signed Office Leases in Manhattan Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels

There will be no browsing for now at Apple’s New York City stores amid a surge in Covid-19 cases. Some one dozen locations in the city, including Fifth Avenue, SoHo, Grand Central and World Trade Center, will be temporarily closed to shoppers amid the rise in cases. “We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust both our health measures and store services to support the wellbeing of customers and employees,” the company said in a statement. “We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave.” On-line orders will still be available for pick-up. Covid cases have risen to record highs in New York City recently. On Monday, the city implemented the largest Covid workplace vaccine mandate in the country. Two weeks ago, Apple instituted a mask mandate inside its U.S. retail stores because of rising Covid-19 cases and a surge in the Omicron variant. Apple also has closed additional retail stores outside of New York recently, including its downtown Los Angeles Tower Theatre store. It’s not known how long the closures will last.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO