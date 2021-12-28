Dog stolen on Christmas Eve on Long Island, police still searching for suspect

Detectives are looking for a man who was caught on camera stealing a dog on Christmas Eve on Long Island.

The man was driving a black BMW SUV when he stopped in front of a home on Woodfield Road in Lakeview, according to detectives.

He then approached the Pomeranian mix dog that was on a leash secured outside the home and removed the dog.

He placed the dog in the back of his car and then drove northbound onto Woodfield Road.

The whole scene was caught on surveillance video, and police are asking for help in locating the dog and returning it to the owner.

The suspect is described as approximately 5'9" tall, wearing beige pants, a beige colored sweater, a puffy beige vest and a Yankee baseball cap with a long black braid, according to police.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident or if they can identify the subject to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-Tips or 5th Squad detectives at 516-573-6553. All callers will remain anonymous.

