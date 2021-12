Unless you want to build a big collection of cartridges, emulation is still the optimal way to enjoy a wide variety of classic video games (though legally dubious at best, unless you’re certain the games on whatever device you get are properly licensed). Emulation-based gaming handhelds offer a handy way to play thousands of different games on the go, if you don’t ask where those games came from. The Anbernic RG351P impressed us with its excellent build quality, strong performance, and good value. The Game Kiddy GKD Pro (also known as the metal GKD Mini) is a similar system, which uses a metal body that feels even better than the RG351P. However, at $259, it’s much, much more expensive, and it lacks analog sticks.

