5 Sales Tactics Legal Tech Companies Shouldn't Bring Into the New Year

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Matthew Rawlinson, Michele D. Johnson and Daniel Robert Gherardi from Latham & Watkins have stepped in to represent Berkeley Lights and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Dec. 8 in California Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Johnson Fistel LLP, centers on the defendant’s Beacon product, an automated system for conducting cell analysis. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose customer complaints about the Beacon, which costs approximately $2 million per unit. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh, is 5:21-cv-09497, Ng v. Berkeley Lights, Inc. et al.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO