A lovingly crafted tribute that widens the aural capabilities of this once-limited synth, revealing a colourful sonic playground. Roland’s Jupiter series is often held aloft as one of the most important synthesiser lines of all time. There’s good reason for that, of course, with 1981’s state-of-the-art Jupiter-8 igniting the potential of keyboard analogue synths as slick and cool sound-crafters to many for the first time. Its kinetic stew of sounds informed the development of synth pop, new wave and bombastic rock, continuing to be used all the way into the dance music decades. With a veritable who’s who of artists pulling futuristic sounds from within its tantalisingly colourful veneer on Top of the Pops, many Vince Clarke wannabes hankered for this tomorrow-proof instrument.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO