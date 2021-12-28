Department of Ed Awards $35M for Student Learning

A total of 400 STEM Learning Lunchboxes were delivered this week from The Center of Science and Industry (COSI) in Columbus for each of the students at LaCroft Elementary School. These kits are tailored to the theme of energy and includes everything a student would needs to compete five hands on STEM activities such as building lava lamps. On hand for the presentation were COSI Manager of External Affairs Jake Vasilj, Columbiana County Commissioners Mike Halleck and Roy Paparodis, Dawn Baker, field representative for U.S. Rep Bill Johnson; Principal Betty Ann Phillips, Superintendent Jonathan Ludwig; and some December Potter Empowered winners: Kinsley White, Katherine Clough, Dean Hites, Mya Brookes, Rowen Greaves, Chace Deshler and Jadal Paramore. Studies have shown that the Covid 19 pandemic has created learning loss and disparities in learning. The Ohio Distance Learning Initiative is an innovative program led by COSI and State of Ohio to deliver kits aligned with Ohio’s learning standards and promote science, technology, engineering, arts, math (STEAM), culture, history and more. These kits are designed to enhance in-class learning. For information: https://cosi.org/zoo/item/ohio-distance-learning-initiative.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO