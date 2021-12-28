ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Ed Awards $35M for Student Learning

By Mary Roberts
Inside Indiana Business
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Department of Education is awarding more than $35 million in state and federal grant funds to 123 community partners and schools around the state. The IDOE says the funding will support learning in literacy, mathematics and college and career readiness for students in 56 Indiana counties. The...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

