ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Fire Department Reminds Us of Fireworks Laws and Safety

By Jude Walker
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37DTtU_0dXXD3mt00
BRPH, ThinkStock

We made it through Christmas, so of course, the next holiday we'll be celebrating is New Year's.

Some do that by partying till the break of dawn out on the town, but probably an even larger amount of folks will do that at the house. And with those home celebrations often comes the celebratory popping of fireworks.

While that is totally fine in most places, the Lafayette Fire Department is reminding everyone that isn't the case in the city of Lafayette. Fireworks may only be used in the unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish now through January 1 between the hours of 8:00 am and 10:00 pm.

There is a bit of an exception to this rule. On December 31, those hours are extended to 8:00 am through 1:00 am.

Residents in the unincorporated areas who choose to use fireworks should do so with caution. LFD wants to remind us all that fireworks pose a danger to those lighting them as well as our neighbors and can lead to injury and unintended fires.

The most common fireworks injuries are to the face, eyes, hands, and fingers.

“Our overall concern is safety. People have no control over where airborne fireworks will land. Often, they land in a field or next to someone’s house, and subsequently, you have a small fire. We recommend having a fire extinguisher or water hose nearby in case a small fire pursues,” Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said.

Furthermore, here are some reminders and tips from the State Fire Marshal:

  • Detonate devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and rubbish and move away after lighting.
  • Never light fireworks at people, pets, cars, or buildings.
  • Adults should always supervise fireworks activities.
  • Never allow children to light fireworks, and keep them away from small children.
  • Never operate fireworks while impaired.
  • Light devices one at a time and monitor and have a bucket of water or hose nearby.
  • Discard detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition.
  • Do not dispose of them in a trash container.
  • Always read and follow the label directions.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state

Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
99.9 KTDY

Officials: Use Safety, Sense with Fireworks

AUTHOR'S NOTE: This story was originally written for Independence Day 2021. We're republishing it again ahead of the New Year's holiday to remind you of the dangers of fireworks and how to safely use them. The Fourth of July is upon us. As the holiday draws nearer, fireworks stands and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

List of Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Sites Throughout Acadiana

Louisiana is seeing yet another spike in COVID-19 cases across the state. Yesterday's numbers showed an increase of 2,619 cases since Sunday. And according to the Louisiana Department of Health, there were 12,164 cases along with 17 new deaths reported over the 4-day Christmas holiday weekend. If you are feeling...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Gunshot Causes Abbeville Power Outage

Abbeville residents got an unexpected wake up call Wednesday when their electricity went out early in the morning. A blown transformer knocked out power to most of the city. When electrical workers arrived to repair that transformer, they realized what caused the explosion. Someone had shot the transformer. According to...
ABBEVILLE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Breaux Bridge Chase Ends with Lafayette Crash

A suspect who led Breaux Bridge police on a chase into Lafayette before crashing is now in custody. According to Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu, the suspect was involved in some sort of incident at the Walmart in his city. According to Cantu, the suspect got in a car and sped away when police arrived, nearly hitting an officer's unit in the process. That's when, according to Cantu, another officer tried to pull over the suspect. Cantu says the suspect then took off and got on Interstate 10 West.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Cars
Lafayette, LA
Government
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Lafayette, LA
Cars
City
Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana OMV Closes Several Offices Due to COVID-19, Urges Customers to Use Online Services

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles has closed several branches across the state and is urging customers to go online instead of taking a trip to their local field office. Several OMV branches are currently closed or operating with limited personnel due to the impacts of COVID-19. As a result, OMV officials want customers to take advantage of online services, the LA Wallet app and Public Tag Agents.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

SCAM ALERT: Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Tickets

With the new year upon us, you'd think that some of the old scams would be going away. Well, that's not the case. According to a post on the Krewe of Carnivale en Rio Facebook page, it appears that someone has been selling (or at least trying to sell) fake tickets for their annual Mardi Gras Ball.
PUBLIC SAFETY
99.9 KTDY

Missing: South Louisiana Toddler With Severe Medical Condition Believed to be in “Imminent Danger”

2-year-old Carson Jeffery Hollingsworth has gone missing and Louisiana State Police say it is believed he is in "imminent danger." Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office after Carson was reported missing from his home at 2047 Maglone Lane in Slaughter in East Feliciana Parish. He was last seen with his father, the suspect Orin Hollingsworth, on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. He is wanted for questioning.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Pets#Reminders#Lfd#The State Fire Marshal
99.9 KTDY

Bourrée Restaurant in Youngsville Plans to Open in March of 2022

The new year is coming and one local restaurant is hoping that 2022 is the year that they can officially open their doors again. Bourrée Restaurant in Youngsville has announced that they are eyeing a March 2022 opening date. The restaurant that took Acadiana by storm has been closed for about 10 months due to a small fire that took place on February 26, 2021. The fire started as a result of freshly laundered aprons and towels that were placed in the storeroom. The fire was a small, slow-burning fire that led to heavy smoke damage throughout the restaurant. The damage required a complete gutting of the restaurant’s interior.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Crew Blows Up Tesla, and We’re Not Certain Why (VIDEO)

A crew installed explosive devices on a Tesla sedan and blew it up, and we're not certain why. The crew is from the Hydraulic Press Channel, known for using a hydraulic press to smash everyday items and post the videos of the results online. I'm guessing that they wanted to take things, er, one step farther. A huge step, maybe?
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
99.9 KTDY

LCG Releases Holiday Trash and Transit Schedule

The holidays are here and Lafayette Transit System has released its holiday schedule. Here are the hours of operation for the Lafayette Transit System. Day service runs until 2:00 p.m. Night Owl service runs 2:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Paratransit service runs until 8:30 p.m. Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25:. Buses and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Vermilion Parish Needs Help with a Runaway Juvenile

The people that love Desiray Breaux are hoping that members of the public will keep their eyes out for this young woman. Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais wants the public to know they are currently searching for this runaway teen. The sixteen-year-old is a white female...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana’s Smallest Towns According to Latest Census

More often than not, it's the smaller towns and communities throughout Louisiana that help give our great State its unique heart and soul. Instead of talking about the bigger cities, let's celebrate and take a look at nine of the smallest towns in Louisiana. Worldpopulationreview.com has ranked all of Louisiana's...
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy