NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – The end of the year is near and that means the final Powerball drawing of 2021 will happen December 29, with an estimated jackpot of $441 million. The cash value of the big win is $317.5 million, according to the game operator. While nobody won Monday’s big drawing, two tickets worth $2 million each were sold in Florida and New Jersey, with another $1 million ticket also sold in Florida. Monday’s winning numbers were 36 – 38 – 45 – 62 – 64 and Powerball 19; the Powerplay for the drawing was 2X. It’s been almost three months since...

LOTTERY ・ 21 HOURS AGO