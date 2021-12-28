ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Eunice Police Chief: “Godless, Senseless Fools” Injure Two People in Monday Shootings

By Brandon Comeaux
 1 day ago
Two people were injured on Monday as two separate shootings happening within two hours have Eunice's Police Chief very upset.

“The suspects in both shootings are constants,” said Chief Randy Fontenot in a press release. “They are the common denominators in the majority of our shootings. In these cases, the line between victim and suspect has been blurred and nearly erased. The only true victims are the innocent people who are caught in the line of fire of these Godless, senseless fools.”

Chief Fontenot went on to say that the two crime scenes are locations that are "constants for gun battles."

(Photo by cityofeunice.org)

The first shooting happened at an apartment complex on Mayers Street around 7:20 p.m. Fortunately, no one was injured in that incident. Vehicles and apartments were damaged, though.

The second shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of North and S. Mallet street. The incident left one person shot in the arm and another in critical condition after taking a gunshot to the chest.

No suspect names or victim names have been released yet.

