"It's good to be back in blue!" This is cool. Paramount has debuted a new 30-second TV spot for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and it's one of those fun riffs playing off of the other big movie opening this very week - The Matrix Resurrections. It plays up the red pill vs blue pill choice by asking fans to choose between a red quill vs blue quill - red for Knuckles, the new bad guy in this one, and blue for Sonic. They're both on the search for search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. The movie stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails, plus Jim Carrey back as the evil Dr. Robotnik, with James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, and Shemar Moore. Hollywood used to make more of these crossover promos for movies a while ago, but we haven't seen one like this in a bit. Glad to see Paramount marketing tipping their hat to Matrix - even the shots they chose for this spot are references to scenes in the Matrix movies. Enjoy.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO