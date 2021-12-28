ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Governor Issues Dire Warnings Over New Year’s Gatherings

wlip.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) Illinois is helping to staff local health department mass vaccination sites. The move comes as the state is seeing...

www.wlip.com

Comments / 31

Death to Trump & Trans Cults
1d ago

Stop with the doom and gloom, people will be fine and some will get sick and a few are going to die. We’ve been dealing with this madness for 2 years now, we’ve adapted and it’s time to move on.

Reply(1)
28
lycan
1d ago

I thought he issued the fire warnings for Christmas,thanksgiving and holloween etc etc for the last 21 months while rioters looters bikers and parades and just about everything has went on without a issue,heck even the fireworks are going on in Chicago and so forth so what’s the deal should we be afraid or not

Reply(1)
18
F**k JB
1d ago

He gives this warning yet he'll fly off to one of his mega vacation homes and have a big party. He and his family have been doing just that. FJ.B.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Health
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor#Ap#Omicron#Delta#Associated Press
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy