Music

Michael Bublé says goodbye to Christmas, hello to new music

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Bublé may be Mr. Christmas, but this year, he’s fine with saying goodbye to the holiday season, because he’s got something new coming down the pike. Michael has posted a Claymation video on his socials that...

b975.com

Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert delivers very sweet adoption news ahead of Christmas

Miranda Lambert was inundated with heartfelt messages from fans after giving them an update on a dog who desperately needed a home. The big-hearted country music star paid a visit to Nashville Humane Association earlier in the week and gave many donations. She then posed with one of their precious...
PETS
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Launches #IcyChainChallenge To Clap Back at Performance Critics

If turning the sour to sweet was a superpower, it’s one Saweetie would flex in earnest. The GRAMMY nominee is tap, tap, tapping into her marketing bag by launching a social media challenge in an attempt to redirect recent negative press. See the what and how below…. As has...
MUSIC
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
k100country.com

Kane Brown Shares a Preview of a New Song With Fans

Kane Brown is getting ready to give his fans new music in 2022. Kane shared the following message and video on social media, “I love getting to sing other people’s stories! This is my next song to release January 14th”. While new music from Kane will be arriving...
MUSIC
101.9 KELO-FM

Michael Bublé breaks down at Tim Hortons after finally trying Justin Bieber’s Timbiebs

After ribbing ﻿Justin Bieber ﻿over his partnership with Tim Hortons, Michael Bublé finally decided to see what the hype was all about. The Grammy-winning Canadian crooner shared a hilarious video on Thursday and shows him taking an eco-friendly ride on his scooter to the local Tim Hortons and ordering some of Justin’s Timbiebs — a.k.a. the chain’s Bieber-themed version of the donut holes that they call Timbits.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain stuns fans with low-key appearance in cozy Christmas photo

Shania Twain is known for her glamorous appearance and over-the-top outfits complete with sequins and feathers – but not at Christmas. The Man! I Feel Like A Woman singer surprised fans when she shared a cozy holiday photo from her lounge, revealing her Christmas Day attire couldn't have been further from her usual style. The 56-year-old star was rocking a green Christmas sweater complete with gnome design, baggy sweatpants, a mismatched baseball cap and bare feet. We love how relatable her look is!
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Post

How Two TikTok Stars Turned Their Love of ‘Bridgerton’ Into a Grammy Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album

With the pandemic-battered state of Broadway over the past 18 months, only one Rialto cast recording could muster a nomination in the Grammys’ music theater album category. That left room for voters to be more adventurous, opening the door to a nomination for concept albums including “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear that went viral thanks to TikTok.
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Beyoncé Starts A TikTok Account, Sparking Conversations Of New Music

Beyoncé has the world on edge as the singer is officially part of the TikTok community. On Thursday (Dec. 16) night, after fans noticed the new account, Tidal confirmed its legitimacy with a concise five-word statement. “Beyoncé has entered the chat,” they wrote followed by a screenshot of her page with a then-follower count of 19,300. As of Monday (Dec. 20), the account has amassed over 710,000 followers. Over the weekend, the profile photo was removed, but has since been replaced. The account currently has no bio and no posts. .@Beyonce has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/36kfeGy1xQ — TIDAL (@TIDAL) December 17, 2021 Earlier this...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
mix929.com

Britney Spears teases new music and calls out family, ‘I haven’t forgotten what they did to me’

Britney Spears killed two birds with one Instagram post, calling out her family and teasing new music on Wednesday. Sharing a video of herself singing while wearing black pants and a purple crop top, the 40-year-old pop star, who was recently released from her 13-year-long conservatorship, wrote, “I just realized this today guys… after what my family tried to do to me three years ago… I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!! God knows they weren’t,” according to People.
MUSIC
b975.com

Mariah Carey still #1 with “Christmas,” sets yet another record

Mariah Carey has set yet another record, as “All I Want for Christmas Is You” remains at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Because the new Billboard chart is technically dated January 1, 2022, that means the song is the first ever to be number one in four distinct years: 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. It had just recently set the record for being the first song ever to top the chart in three different years.
MUSIC
Wide Open Country

Family Christmas Favorites: Reyna Roberts on Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera's Versions of Holiday Standards

During her formative listening years, rising country artist Reyna Roberts learned Christmas classics from some of the most powerful voices (literally and in commercial reach) of the last three decades. When asked for a favorite Christmas song from her childhood, Roberts listed Mariah Carey's "O Holy Night" and Christina Aguilera's...
CELEBRITIES

