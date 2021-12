Nashville Returns from Holiday Break to Face Capitals in Washington D.C. After what has turned into an 11-day hiatus, the Nashville Predators are set to play a game once more, and they'll do so tonight in Washington D.C. against the Capitals at Capital One Arena (6 p.m. CT). This evening's contest marks the first of two meetings between the clubs this season and the first time former Predators Head Coach Peter Laviolette - now behind the bench in Washington - has faced the Preds since departing in January of 2020.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO