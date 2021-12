The CDC recommends shortening the isolation period for those who have tested positive for COVID: Now, the government agency advises that if you happen to catch the coronavirus, you only need to isolate for five days instead of the previously recommended ten, reports AP. The CDC said that decision was born out of evidence that people are likely infectious "two days before and three days after symptoms develop." Oh, and they need people to get back to work faster. Love this for us and our crumbling public health infrastructure!

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO