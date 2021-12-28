ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Hydrating Dermstore Gift Set Is Valued at $241 But It's Only $53 Right Now — & It Contains Two Skincare Regimens

By Caroline Greelish
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
As sad as it is when the holidays end, it does mean one thing — lots of end-of-year sales. You can use all those gift cards and holiday money to treat yourself after the hectic season. Everyone deserves time they can spend on treating themselves (especially after the holidays), whether thats getting a manicure or taking out five minutes every morning to meditate. One of our favorite self-care categories? Skincare . Having healthy skin and a routine to commit to it every morning and night is a great ritual you can set for yourself. It’s your me-time. No kids, no partner, no roommates — just you and yourself.

There are a ton of skincare products on the market, and if you don’t know where to start, we’re here to help. Dermstore , a skincare destination, currently have tons of awesome Best of Dermstore gift sets on sale, which is perfect for everyone. We’re particularly interested in the Hydrating Regimen, because it is dry skin season, thanks to the winter. It’s full of some very popular items and is only $52.50 right now. Talk about a total steal.

This Dermstore Gift Set has a $241 value making it a serious bang for your buck. It’s perfect for any skincare lover who enjoys trying a bunch of different products. It’s even separated into a full day and night time routine, so you can really get that daily skincare ritual started. The kit includes some fan- and dermatologist-favorites like the Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Dew It Right Eye Gel, SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2, Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish Sensitive-Dehydrated Skin and La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo. Talk about a ton of products.

If you’ve been wanting to do a total revamp of your skincare routine, now’s the time to do it. Start the new year off right with a fresh skincare routine. We’ve got a feeling you’ll find something in the gift set that you’ll love.

