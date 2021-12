After a long career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, quarterback Ian Book was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Now, Book is scheduled to make his first career start on Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. Before he takes the field, let’s take a look at what led him to this point, and whether or not he has a chance to lead the Saints to victory.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO