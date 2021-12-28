ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Francis Ngannou vows to 'stop the hype' surrounding former team-mate Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 as heavyweight champion insists footage of the pair sparring was leaked to 'manipulate' people ahead of grudge match

By Ollie Lewis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Francis Ngannou is excited by the prospect of ending Ciryl Gane's 'hype' ahead of the former team-mates' heavyweight clash at UFC 270 next month.

Ngannou, 35, defends his UFC title for the first time since defeating Stipe Miocic last year and will face interim champion Gane, who is gaining traction among fans due to the fluid style that defies his 6ft 4ins frame.

Gane, 31, is trained by MMA Factory head coach Fernand Lopez, who also trained Ngannou before the Predator changed gyms back in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fh2KC_0dXWuWWZ00
Francis Ngannou is ready to end Ciryl Gane's 'hype' when they meet at UFC 270 next month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WmHAp_0dXWuWWZ00
Gane, 31, has enjoyed a rapid rise and many believe he can pose the champion real problems

As a result, the two heavyweights have trained together before and footage of the pair sparring has been leaked. While Ngannou and Gane have kept things civil, the champion and Lopez have endured a war of words since his MMA Factory exit.

And Ngannou has vowed to 'stop the hype' surrounding his old team-mate when they square off in Las Vegas next year, insisting he is 'better' than Lopez's new star pupil.

'He's good and he's just going to get better. He's good. He's talented, that's for sure, and that's the reason why he's there, where he's at,' Ngannou said on his YouTube channel.

'Right now? I'm just better, man, I'm just the man that's going to stop the hype, and I can't wait to get to this fight because what's really funny about this is everybody that talks about this fight hypes him up.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AlJrS_0dXWuWWZ00
There is plenty of hostility behind the scenes after Ngannou left Gane's gym, the MMA Factory
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DruBZ_0dXWuWWZ00
Ngannou says that sparring footage involving the pair was leaked so as to 'manipulate people'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fpBUX_0dXWuWWZ00

Ngannou also remarked on the sparring footage involving himself and Gane, in which the Frenchman appeared to have the edge over the champion. The Cameroonian says that the video was leaked to 'manipulate' the UFC masses.

'It's about to make him look better and make me look bad – to prove that he's the man,' he added.

'I really get intrigued by (that) stuff sometimes and then how they just control people's mind, conditioning them to think – and suddenly they just shift from one way to other way of thinking.

'And I'm like, how easy is that to manipulate people? … They're really good at manipulation. But at the end of the day, as I said, we both know. Everyone knows for a fact.'

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Francis Ngannou: Heavyweight champion in 'stand-off' with UFC over contract

Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is in a "stand-off" with the UFC over a new contract despite being less than a month away from his first title defence, says his manager. Ngannou's fight against interim champion Ciryl Gane on 22 January is the last on his current deal. Manager Marquel Martin...
UFC
ClutchPoints

Francis Ngannou’s manager lays out 2 major demands before re-signing with UFC

Amid the behind-the-scenes tension between the UFC and Francis Ngannou’s camp, his manager has finally addressed a few things. When the UFC decided to have an interim champions for the heavyweight division, reigning champ Francis Ngannou and his team did not appreciate it. There has been a back and forth about the issue, and then rumors swirl claiming Ngannou could leave the UFC if he loses to Cyril Gane.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Francis Ngannou’s manager hasn’t heard from UFC in 6 months

It wasn’t a sign of good things on the horizon when Francis Ngannou’s manager publicly clashed with UFC President Dana White. Now, that manager is giving some insight as to how bad things have actually gotten behind the scenes, which is to say they haven’t changed at all since the gloves came off in public. As Ngannou nears a fight that could be pivotal to his future, a title unifier with interim champ Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 that marks the final fight on his current contract, his representation hasn’t heard word one from the promotion on a new deal.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Francis Ngannou
Person
Stipe Miocic
thebodylockmma.com

UFC 270 Betting Odds: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Francis Ngannou returns to the Octagon on Saturday, January 22, when he meets challenger Ciryl Gane in a highly-anticipated UFC Heavyweight Championship bout. The champion is now respected as a top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport after his dominant performance against Stipe Miocic in March. Despite losing to Miocic in January 2018, Ngannou entered the rematch in March as a betting favorite after showing improvements in previous years.
UFC
Sporting News

Francis Ngannou believes former gym released video designed to 'make me look bad' ahead of UFC 270 title fight against Ciryl Gane

There's a saying that holds when it comes to combat sports: Controversy creates cash. Heading into UFC 270 and the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Championship fight between champion Francis Ngannou and challenger Ciryl Gane, the interest level just got turned up a notch. Sparring footage between the former MMA Factory teammates...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Francis Ngannou's agent: Negotiation with UFC 'not all about money'

According to UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s representation, his negotiation troubles with the UFC is not all about the money. Ngannou’s agent Marquel Martin of CAA Sports, addressed the ongoing back-and-forth with the promotion as his client is preparing to step inside the octagon at UFC 270 for a title unification bout against interim champion Ciryl Gane on the final fight of his current contract.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparring#Grudge Match#Combat#Mma Factory#Frenchman#Cameroonian
Bloody Elbow

Francis Ngannou’s manager says UFC has been silent since June regarding contract

The last offering from UFC president Dana White concerning the contract situation of heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou didn’t sound promising. With that being said, the relationship between the UFC and the “baddest man on the planet” might be worse than it seemed last week — and it wasn’t good then.
UFC
prommanow.com

Ngannou’s manager says UFC not returning communications

If this is true – just wow. Francis Ngannou is two things. UFC heavyweight champion and a scary, scary man. He’s probably the most marketable champion (if done right) on the roster in terms of selling fights, with the right opponents. He’s a charismatic knockout artist with international appeal aka a teddy bear with a bad side. That may sound a little bit over the top but it’s true and it’s to make a point. He is the kind of guy you bend over backwards to renew a contract with but according to Ngannou’s manager Marquel Martin it has been crickets from Dana White and crew for a while.
UFC
CBS Sports

Manager: UFC hasn't contacted Francis Ngannou's team in six months: 'We know how to do our job'

The business relationship between UFC and its heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou remains at a standstill, according to Ngannou's manager Marquel Martin. "The Predator" enters his headlining title fight against interim champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 on the last fight of his contract. Ngannou and UFC president Dana White do not appear to be close on a new deal.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Conor McGregor no longer only star as MMA continues journey to mainstream

Mixed martial arts is crossing into the mainstream. 2021 might have been the most significant year for the sport so far on its journey towards acceptance by the masses, with its flagship promotion the UFC putting together match-ups of great intrigue and competitiveness more often than ever while welcoming back full crowds.Conor McGregor fought more than once within a calendar year for the first time since 2016, helping to ensure at least two seismic events for UFC president Dana White and his team, while Israel Adesanya and Jorge Masvidal – the next biggest stars in the company – also...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC vs. Francis Ngannou: How champ's contract dispute looms over upcoming title fight

In a sense, Francis Ngannou has two fights on his hands: one against former teammate Ciryl Gane and another with the UFC. Ngannou, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, has vowed to focus on his upcoming title-unification bout with interim champ Gane, but the fight with his promoter – over a new contract and how he’s been treated since winning the title – is bound to continue after UFC 270 on Jan. 22.
UFC
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

277K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy