What Are Project Management Skills in the Modern Landscape?

In 2019, a seemingly innocuous and routine software update from SolarWinds, a Texas-based energy company, cascaded into a major cyberattack that affected the Pentagon, the U.S. Treasury, Justice and Energy departments, and other high-profile companies like Microsoft, going undetected for months. Such attacks cripple enterprises and ecosystems while carrying a hefty price tag — the cost of a data breach rose from $3.86 million USD in 2020 to $4.24 million USD in 2021, the highest average total cost in 17 years. Cybersecurity attacks like these have made a clear case for rethinking how enterprises log data. Logging everything is a clear-cut path to better forensics and can empower cybersecurity and IT teams to catch threat actors in real time.
Comments / 0