NBA

Wizards vs. Heat: Lineups, injury reports and TV info for Tuesday

By Cody Taylor
 1 day ago
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards, and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here’s when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 28
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Sun

Wizards at Heat notable injuries:

Washington: Bradley Beal (health and safety protocol) and Rui Hachimura (return to competition conditioning) are questionable. Thomas Bryant, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Anthony Gill, Aaron Holiday and Raul Neto (all health and safety protocol) are out.

Miami: PJ Tucker (leg) is questionable. Bam Adebayo (thumb), Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Kyle Lowry (health and safety protocols), Markieff Morris (neck) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

  • F Corey Kispert
  • F Kyle Kuzma
  • C Daniel Gafford
  • G Bradley Beal
  • G Spencer Dinwiddie

Miami Heat:

  • F Jimmy Butler
  • F Duncan Robinson
  • C Omer Yurtseven
  • G Max Strus
  • G Gabe Vincent

Preview: Wizards and Heat meet Tuesday night in Miami

The Wizards take on the Heat on Tuesday in Miami at 7:30 p.m. After two-straight road wins over Utah and New York, Washington is coming off a Sunday-night loss to Philadelphia. Miami enters as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning four of five and seven of its last 10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
