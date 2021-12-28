Wizards vs. Heat: Lineups, injury reports and TV info for Tuesday

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards, and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here’s when you should tune in to watch the game:

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 28

7:30 p.m. EST

7:30 p.m. EST TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Sun

Wizards at Heat notable injuries:

Washington: Bradley Beal (health and safety protocol) and Rui Hachimura (return to competition conditioning) are questionable. Thomas Bryant, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Anthony Gill, Aaron Holiday and Raul Neto (all health and safety protocol) are out.

Miami: PJ Tucker (leg) is questionable. Bam Adebayo (thumb), Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Kyle Lowry (health and safety protocols), Markieff Morris (neck) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Wizards:

F Corey Kispert

F Kyle Kuzma

C Daniel Gafford

G Bradley Beal

G Spencer Dinwiddie

Miami Heat: