NHL

NHL set to resume after 6-day break, eyes new CDC guidance

By STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Hockey Writer
 3 days ago
Tampa Bay Lightning officials pulled a player out of a meeting because he tested positive for the coronavirus and no one in the room flinched. As Anthony Cirelli went into the now-familiar COVID-19 protocol, the two-time defending champions practiced with their goaltending coach and an emergency backup in net and prepared...

NHL cutting isolation time to 5 days, change applies in US

The NHL is following other leagues and U.S. government guidance by cutting COVID-19 isolation times for players and personnel to five days under certain conditions and where it is allowed by local laws. The change went into effect Wednesday and applies only in the U.S. because of stricter pandemic regulations...
NHL
nyihockeynow.com

Slippery Slope as NHL Adopts New CDC Guidlines

After the CDC changed its recommended isolation guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, the NHL has followed suit per Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff. This new guideline can only be followed if it coincides with local health authorities. And a player must test negative. What this means is that...
NHL
NHL players vent frustration over being barred from Olympics

Brad Marchand is not happy. Neither is Vladimir Tarasenko. And they are not alone. A handful of NHL players are voicing their frustration over the league's decision barring them from participating in the Beijing Olympics. Even though the agreement between the league and NHL Players' Association was contingent on pandemic conditions not worsening and disrupting the season, many say they are upset they were never given the choice to go.
NHL
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
CBS New York

New York Islanders Game Against Detroit Red Wings Postponed Due To COVID

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Islanders will not be returning to the ice along with other NHL teams this week. Wednesday’s Islanders game against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed, along with five other games. #Isles News: Due to COVID-related issues, the Islanders game on Wednesday, Dec. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 28, 2021 The league took an extended holiday break in the hope that COVID cases won’t continue to disrupt the season. Games resumed Tuesday night. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz understands the reality of the situation. “Ideally, I would like that every team have a full complement of players and we’re playing and there’s no disruption and all that, but that’s not reality, that’s fantasy hockey right now,” he said. The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils are still set to play Wednesday night in Florida and Buffalo, respectively.
NHL
