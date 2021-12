In a product space marred by supply chain issues (this is especially true of the outdoor industry), it's nice to have some good news pumping in over the airwaves. Backcountry has just received fresh stocks from blue-chip brands like Patagonia, Arc'teryx, The North Face and Burton. The caveat here is that just because Backcountry has fresh stock, doesn't mean it will sit on shelves waiting in the wind for you to snatch it up — products sell quickly these days. So if you're in the market for some new winter gear, act fast.

STOCK MARKET ・ 10 DAYS AGO