ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

'Not an ounce of public safety': Flight attendant agency president calls out Delta Airlines

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Sara Nelson, the president of the flight attendant agency, joins CNN’s Kaitlan...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

A key inflation measure just hit a nearly four-decade high

New York (CNN Business) — Prices remain high in America, and inflation shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon. A key measure of US inflation rose 5.7% in the 12 months ended in November, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday. It was the fastest increase in the consumer spending price index since July 1982.
BUSINESS
CNN

Intel apologizes in China after backlash over Xinjiang statement

Hong Kong (CNN) — Intel has apologized in China following a backlash over a directive to suppliers not to source products or labor from the Xinjiang region. The US chipmaker told suppliers in a letter dated December 2021 that it "is required to ensure our supply chain does not use any labor or source goods or services from the Xinjiang region" of China, citing government restrictions and questions from investors and customers.
ECONOMY
CNN

Business leaders must step up to help people and the planet

Davis Smith is the founder and CEO of Cotopaxi, an outdoor gear brand committed to fighting poverty. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. When I was 4 years old, my family left the United States and moved to Latin America, where I spent my childhood and much of my adult life. My father always had a new outdoor adventure planned, whether fishing for piranha on a self-made raft in the Amazon, climbing volcanoes or surviving on uninhabited islands. When I wasn't exploring the outdoors with my dad and brother, my mom was organizing service projects to orphanages and impoverished communities near our home. Our family didn't have much, but we had so much more than others around us — and we had done nothing to deserve it.
ADVOCACY
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta Air Lines#Flight Attendants#Public Safety#Cdc#Delta Airlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
BGR.com

Airlines have canceled an insane number of flights since Friday morning

The federal government is doing that thing again. The thing where its COVID-19 response and messaging appears to flail in response to the chaos of what’s happening on the ground — and what’s not happening in the skies. Regarding the latter, the US has seen thousands of flights canceled since Friday, as the Omicron Covid variant keeps burning through the ranks of airline employees. Subsequently causing the number of airline staffers out sick in recent days to explode.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Thousands stranded across US as Omicron sweeps airlines, forces flight cancellations

Thousands of passengers across the US were stranded Monday on one of the busiest travel days of the year – as a surge in Omicron Covid variant cases swept through airlines and prompted severe staffing shortages.The travel chaos continued after days of similar problems plagued Christmas weekend. According to FlightAware, which tracks flight cancellations, airlines have canceled roughly 4,000 flights to, from or inside the US since Friday.Staff shortages as a result of sickness and exposure, as Omicron cases spike across the globe, were compounded by inclement weather in the Pacific Northwest.“Test positives among flight attendants have increased as...
WEATHER
albuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. airlines call off more flights as Omicron variant advances

NEW YORK, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways and American Airlines canceled more than 750 flights combined on Christmas Day, and cancellations were set to drag on through Sunday, upending plans during one of the busiest travel periods of the year, major U.S. media reported.
WEATHER
Cheddar News

Delta Airlines CEO Calls for Shortened Quarantine Times Amid Staffing Shortage

The airline industry says it is contending with staff shortages that threaten to hamper operations amid the COVID resurgence, andDelta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian called on the CDC to revise its guidance for vaccinated workers who test positive from a 10-day quarantine to just five. Chuck Liberman, chief investment officer and managing partner at Advisors Capital Management LLC, joined Cheddar to talk about the current guidance on isolation and why he believes the omicron variant calls for more relaxed guidance given its reportedly mild symptoms.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNN

CNN

791K+
Followers
122K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy