Heavy snowfall in California sets record

DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple storms in recent weeks have brought piles of snow to Colorado’s mountains but no significant moisture to Denver and the Front Range. That should finally change with a new storm taking aim at the state.
The large storm was in California Wednesday morning and will start to spread heavier snow across the mountains late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Before then, snow in the mountains will be light with only minor accumulation.
A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for most mountain areas in Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday night.
(source: CBS)
The heaviest snow will be in the...
COLFAX, Calif. — Nearly 10,000 people living in Placer County remain without power as of Tuesday night, according to PG&E. The widespread outage across the Sierra is due to ongoing winter weather. The Canyon View Senior Apartments in Colfax have had no power for three days. The 67-unit low-income...
DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple storms in recent weeks have brought piles of snow to Colorado’s mountains but no significant moisture to Denver and the Front Range. That should finally change with a new storm taking aim at the state. The large storm was in California Wednesday morning and...
SEATTLE (AP) — A thaw-out is coming for frozen Seattle and Portland, Oregon, but not before another round of snow that could compound problems for a region more accustomed to winter rain than arctic blasts. More snow and rain fell on California on Wednesday, causing travel disruptions on mountain...
The Arizona Department of Transportation is reporting extreme winter driving conditions on northern Arizona’s roads and highways as a winter storm brought several inches of snow to the high country overnight. Officials are urging motorists to delay travel if possible, and people who must drive should expect extended time...
As another round of wintery weather approaches Colorado, the forecast has solidified to show several feet on the way. The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for up to four feet of snow in some select areas (southwest, northwest, and central peaks) through Saturday morning, with big totals likely on most Colorado's peaks. One small spot outside of Pagosa Springs may even get snow in the range of 48 to 60 inches should the most likely snowfall forecast provided by the NWS occur.
APPLEGATE (CBS13) – State agencies have partially opened westbound and eastbound Interstate 80 after the freeway was closed because of a severe holiday snowstorm.
Though, non-essential trucks are still not allowed through the pass, frustrating drivers along their route.
“Crazy. This is insane,” said Dastan Adam.
Adam was driving from California to Idaho before the holiday snowstorm cut his trip short.
“I didn’t expect this weather,” he said.
His truck was not allowed through the pass, so he was stuck along I-80 with nothing.
“No food, no restroom, nothing. No services. I’m just going back to the facility,” Adam said, even if it means he’s heading home empty...
Alaska has recorded record high temperatures for December amid a Christmas heatwave, which has brought temperatures approaching 20C, and heavy snow and rain which has then frozen, causing power outages and closed transport routes.The highest temperature was measured in the Kodiak Archipelago where the air temperature at a tidal gauge hit 19.4C (67F) on Sunday – the highest December reading ever recorded in Alaska, according to scientist Rick Thoman of the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy.Speaking to the Reuters news agency he described the weather as "absurd".The state has seen at least eight December days where temperatures, which...
This week's temps will remain quite frigid. This evening and early Wednesday, snow will cover a larger area and dangerously low wind chills will return to the Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau, and portions of the basin.
December's snowfall tops 200-inches in the Sierra Nevadas. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab says Tuesday's snowfall brought the December total to 202 inches. So far December 2021 is the third-snowiest month on record in the region. Scientists at the lab said this month is now the snowiest December on record for the location and the third snowiest month overall. The top month was January 2017 when 238 inches (6 meters) fell, and it's not likely enough snow will fall in the next three days to challenge that record. Records here go back to 1970. The weatherman says more snow is expected today.
DENVER (CBS4)- Another big blast of snow is heading into the mountains for prolonged storm event. This time around the storm system may deliver the biggest snow of the season for the Denver metro area! We are watching two systems that will bring in the New Year’s Eve snow. One is a moisture packed low over California now. That storm will team up with a cold front coming straight out of Alaska.
From floods to deep freezes, from wildfires to torrential rain, here were the biggest climate disasters in North America this year, as the impacts of the climate crisis were felt more acutely by residents across the continent.JanuaryCalifornia saw severe flooding in late January which led to mudslides in areas where record-breaking wildfires had ripped through months earlier.In northern San Luis Obispo County, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, 14 inches of rain fell in a 48-hour period. East of LA, 8,000 people were evacuated from their homes in the foothills below the burn scar of September’s 20,000-acre El Dorado...
DENVER (CBS4)- Another big blast of snow is heading into the mountains for prolonged storm event. This time around the storm system may deliver the biggest snow of the season for the Denver metro area! We are watching two systems that will bring in the New Year’s Eve snow. One is a moisture packed low over California now. That storm will team up with a cold front coming straight out of Alaska.
(credit: CBS)
The Alaskan storm will set up over southeastern Colorado Friday night. That will be the prime spot to get upslope flow going over Denver and the eastern plains...
Comments / 0