Heavy snowfall in California sets record

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Several winter storms have dumped a record amount of snow...

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: The Next Winter Storm Is A Different Animal, Denver Will Actually Get Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple storms in recent weeks have brought piles of snow to Colorado’s mountains but no significant moisture to Denver and the Front Range. That should finally change with a new storm taking aim at the state. The large storm was in California Wednesday morning and will start to spread heavier snow across the mountains late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Before then, snow in the mountains will be light with only minor accumulation. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for most mountain areas in Colorado from Wednesday night through Friday night. (source: CBS) The heaviest snow will be in the...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Another round of snow before thaw comes to frigid Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A thaw-out is coming for frozen Seattle and Portland, Oregon, but not before another round of snow that could compound problems for a region more accustomed to winter rain than arctic blasts. More snow and rain fell on California on Wednesday, causing travel disruptions on mountain...
OutThere Colorado

Four-plus feet of snow could fall on some Colorado mountains to end 2021

As another round of wintery weather approaches Colorado, the forecast has solidified to show several feet on the way. The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for up to four feet of snow in some select areas (southwest, northwest, and central peaks) through Saturday morning, with big totals likely on most Colorado's peaks. One small spot outside of Pagosa Springs may even get snow in the range of 48 to 60 inches should the most likely snowfall forecast provided by the NWS occur.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sierra Snowstorm Causes Trouble Along I-80 For Non-Essential Truck Drivers

APPLEGATE (CBS13) – State agencies have partially opened westbound and eastbound Interstate 80 after the freeway was closed because of a severe holiday snowstorm. Though, non-essential trucks are still not allowed through the pass, frustrating drivers along their route. “Crazy. This is insane,” said Dastan Adam. Adam was driving from California to Idaho before the holiday snowstorm cut his trip short. “I didn’t expect this weather,” he said. His truck was not allowed through the pass, so he was stuck along I-80 with nothing. “No food, no restroom, nothing. No services. I’m just going back to the facility,” Adam said, even if it means he’s heading home empty...
APPLEGATE, CA
#Drought#Winter Storms#Extreme Weather#Sierra
The Independent

‘Absurd’ weather patterns hit Alaska with record high December temperature of 19.4C

Alaska has recorded record high temperatures for December amid a Christmas heatwave, which has brought temperatures approaching 20C, and heavy snow and rain which has then frozen, causing power outages and closed transport routes.The highest temperature was measured in the Kodiak Archipelago where the air temperature at a tidal gauge hit 19.4C (67F) on Sunday – the highest December reading ever recorded in Alaska, according to scientist Rick Thoman of the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy.Speaking to the Reuters news agency he described the weather as "absurd".The state has seen at least eight December days where temperatures, which...
ENVIRONMENT
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

I-80 reopened at Donner Pass after heavy snowfall

Interstate 80 reopened early Wednesday over the Donner Pass in the mountains between northern Nevada and California, after being closed for three days due to a winter storm.
TRAFFIC
iheart.com

December Snowfall Sets Record In Sierra Nevadas

December's snowfall tops 200-inches in the Sierra Nevadas. The UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab says Tuesday's snowfall brought the December total to 202 inches. So far December 2021 is the third-snowiest month on record in the region. Scientists at the lab said this month is now the snowiest December on record for the location and the third snowiest month overall. The top month was January 2017 when 238 inches (6 meters) fell, and it's not likely enough snow will fall in the next three days to challenge that record. Records here go back to 1970. The weatherman says more snow is expected today.
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Colorado Weather: Mountains Will Share Snow With Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- Another big blast of snow is heading into the mountains for prolonged storm event. This time around the storm system may deliver the biggest snow of the season for the Denver metro area! We are watching two systems that will bring in the New Year’s Eve snow. One is a moisture packed low over California now. That storm will team up with a cold front coming straight out of Alaska.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Flash floods to deep freeze: The climate disasters that impacted North America in 2021

From floods to deep freezes, from wildfires to torrential rain, here were the biggest climate disasters in North America this year, as the impacts of the climate crisis were felt more acutely by residents across the continent.JanuaryCalifornia saw severe flooding in late January which led to mudslides in areas where record-breaking wildfires had ripped through months earlier.In northern San Luis Obispo County, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, 14 inches of rain fell in a 48-hour period. East of LA, 8,000 people were evacuated from their homes in the foothills below the burn scar of September’s 20,000-acre El Dorado...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Mountains Will Share Snow With Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- Another big blast of snow is heading into the mountains for prolonged storm event. This time around the storm system may deliver the biggest snow of the season for the Denver metro area! We are watching two systems that will bring in the New Year’s Eve snow. One is a moisture packed low over California now. That storm will team up with a cold front coming straight out of Alaska. (credit: CBS) The Alaskan storm will set up over southeastern Colorado Friday night. That will be the prime spot to get upslope flow going over Denver and the eastern plains...
COLORADO STATE
CNN

CNN

