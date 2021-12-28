ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Struggling’ tenant shares heartwarming gesture from landlord & it was his ONLY Christmas present

By Josie Griffiths
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
IT'S dubbed the "most wonderful time of the year", but the reality is Christmas can be stressful, tiring and often takes a hit on our finances.

Now this "struggling" tenant has shown off the heartwarming gesture from his landlord - revealing it was exactly what he needed this Christmas.

A landlord has delighted the internet with his heartwarming Christmas gesture Credit: Reddit

Instead of giving him something he'd never use, the landlord halved his tenant's rent - saving him £327 ($440) - revealing all with a note under his door.

It reads: "Season’s greetings and best wishes for the coming year.

"Chris, I figured the best Santa gift for you would be taking off half the January rent. So just pay $440 at the end of this month. Lee."

Gushing about the gesture on Reddit, the renter said: "Didn’t get any gifts for Christmas except from my landlord. He has no idea I’ve been struggling lately."

The spot on gift racked up 100,000 likes, with many praising the landlord in the comments.

One said: "It’s been a rough one for us all. Glad you were able to catch some kind of a break.”

While a second wrote: "Nice to see some common decency out there."

A third reader added: "I hope you are able to get the help you need. It’s been a hard year for many!"

And a fourth commented: "That's pretty awesome. Sure wish that would happen to me."

In more gifting news, this is what your Christmas present from your other half REALLY means - and it’s bad news if he got you lingerie.

And this is what to do with your unwanted Christmas presents — from re-gifting to selling them online.

