Frankies Bikinis Launches Its First-Ever Activewear Line

Hypebae
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its delightfully festive holiday collection, Frankies Bikinis drops its first-ever activewear line. Inspired by seeing her customers wear her flirty swimwear tops as workout attire, Francesca Aiello designed Frankies Bikinis Active. The line is an effortlessly chic assortment of sports bras and leggings designed for a balanced approach...

hypebae.com

