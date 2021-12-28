ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The 15 Best Dress Boots for Men to Buy Right Now

By Adam Santa Maria
hiconsumption.com
 1 day ago

It’s an unfortunate truth that we can’t wear slippers to formal events. The world just isn’t ready to reach that point of progressivism and sophistication yet. All kidding aside, we’re happy to have dress boots as a stylish, elegant, and in many cases, versatile alternative to cover our formal footwear needs....

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
Well+Good

21 Winter Dresses That Go With Tights, Boots, and Sneakers—Because Nobody Wants To Freeze at the Holiday Party

Most of us can agree that winter is for bulky sweaters and fleece-lined everything (like these fleece-lined leggings we love so). But there are a few occasions during the cold months that may call for a winter dress (a holiday party, family gathering, special date night out, or just feeling glam on your couch—because why not), and it can be tricky finding one that's comfortable and either long, or goes well with some warm tights. Luckily, there's a wide variety of flow-y and/or tights-compatible dresses that are cold weather-approved that you can wear until the sunshine decides to reemerge (and you're counting down the days just like we are, we know).
APPAREL
Footwear News

Billy Porter Sparkles in Sequined Dress With Dramatic Sharp Shoulders and 6-Inch Heels at Fashion Awards 2021

You can always count on Billy Porter to make a statement. Ahead of his hosting duties last night at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London, Porter made quite the entrance. The “Pose” actor arrived on the red carpet with an entourage of dancers, however his outfit still managed to the steal the show. For one of the biggest nights on the British agenda, the singer wore a glittery patterned gown and black platform boots by Richard Quinn. The silver and black dress was complete with sculpted shoulders that curved on the sides of his face. Porter paired his embellished ensemble with Jimmy Choo’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WRAL News

Macy's Sale up to 70% off: Blankets, jewelry, shoes, handbags, clothing, kitchen, fragrance, beauty, food gifts

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Macy's has a new sale with great buys on blankets and throws, jewelry and watches, women's shoes, coats, men's sweaters, handbags and wallets, fragrance and beauty gift sets, kitchen small appliances and cookware, gourmet food gifts and chocolates and more!
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Boots#Chelsea Boot#Suede Boots#Dress Boot#Ortholite
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

I’m 5’2”—These Are the Best Dresses I’ve Found For Petite Women

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At 5’2”, the search to find the best petite dresses for women is one I embark on every season. If you’re like me and under 5’4”, you are fully aware that securing fashionable yet suitable dresses to fit our frame is no easy feat. Over the years, I’ve learned to embrace my height when I realized that despite my peers, friends, and colleagues’ towering heights, I was not getting any taller and nor am I committed to wearing heels regularly (no, thank you!). I’ve found dresses to be my go-to style uniform for the office, dinner dates, parties, and beyond. I love wearing dresses of all styles and shapes—maxi, midi, and mini. Especially during the fall and winter season, I love to style them up or down with a quick swap of shoes, whether they are flats, boots, or heels. Just make sure to have your tights handy too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Beyonce Sparkles in Gucci x Balenciaga Blazer and Hypebeast Stocking Boots

Beyonce took head-to-toe glamour to new heights in her latest Instagram outfit post. While posing with husband Jay-Z, the “Flawless” singer wore a full outfit from Gucci’s “Aria” collection. The ensemble, a “hacked’ collaboration with Balenciaga, featured the French brand’s “Hourglass” blazer in a silver tone. The style featured exaggerated hip proportions, as well as sharp shoulders, lapels and large black button closures. However, its greatest statement came from allover crystals, as well as both “Gucci” and “Balenciaga” logos revamped in black crystals. Beyonce elevated her look’s sparkle with a crystal-covered clutch shaped like a human heart from the same collection,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Elevates See-Through Lingerie-Inspired Catsuit and Peekaboo Underwear With Sleek Sandals for ‘Seth Myers’

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a stylish statement. On Thursday, the Indian actress stepped out in a risky outfit while appearing on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show. Chopra has been making rounds to promote her latest movie, “The Matrix Resurrections.” The action film will be available to stream on Dec. 22 on HBO Max. The model wore an all-black look by Dolce & Gabbana that included a lace semi-sheer blazer over a coordinating catsuit that featured boning details on the bodice, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. The open lacework showed off the outfit’s strong, padded shoulders and her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Elevates Surreal Halter-Neck Dress With Puffy Sandals at Gotham Awards 2021

Dakota Johnson brought surrealist style to the red carpet at the 2021 Gotham Awards. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star hit the red carpet in a black Schiaparelli dress, hailing from the brand’s spring 2022 collection. The number featured a midi length, as well as subtle front stitching. Its’ quirkiest element came from its halter-neck silhouette, composed of a gold lip-shaped accent attached to gold chains. Johnson’s dress was minimally accessorized with curved gold Ana Khouri rings. When it came to shoes, the “Ben and Kate” star wore a pair of puffy Gianvito Rossi sandals. The Bijoux style included black leather uppers,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Perfects Mommy & Me Winter Style With Daughter in Fluffy Coat and Lug-Sole Boots

Kate Hudson cozied up with her daughter Rani for the holidays—and executed a picture-perfect winter styling move while doing so. The “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” star posed on Instagram with Rani while arriving in Colorado for the holidays, wearing a fluffy cream-colored coat by Marni. The style featured an allover shaggy texture and wide sleeves with brown trim. Hudson made the coat her outfit’s focal point, pairing it with a black sweater and black pants. Rani matched her mom’s outfit’s tone in a cream Patagonia padded jacket, which featured a fuzzy texture. View this post on Instagram A post...
RETAIL
reviewed.com

The 62 best end-of-year sales available right now—shop Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It's the last week before Christmas and the perfect time to finish up all your holiday shopping. If you still have gifts to buy, we've got you covered with all of the best end-of-year sales available right now. From can't-miss savings on home goods and kitchen gadgets to unbelievable markdowns on smart tech and style pieces, there are plenty of deep discounts you can scoop at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more right now.
SHOPPING
People

Thousands of Items Are Marked Down for the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale — Including Coach Bags and Tory Burch Jewelry

If you thought you were finally done shopping for the season, think again! Nordstrom just dropped its epic Half-Yearly Sale and prices have been slashed on thousands of items — giving you the perfect opportunity to scoop up any outstanding items from your wishlist for a fraction of the original price. Everything from Coach bags to Ugg boots are on sale, making this one shopping event you don't want to miss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

This Beautiful Cashmere Sweater From Nordstrom Just Got Marked Down — 41% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you want to treat yourself or a loved one to the most luxurious type of sweater on the market, cashmere is the obvious choice! Knits made out of this heavenly material are notoriously the softest around, but getting a cashmere knit at an affordable price is pretty much impossible. That is, until now!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Gives Cutout Dress a Grunge Makeover in Extra-Chunky Platform Boots

Vanessa Hudgens gave the cutout dress trend a utilitarian edge with her latest outfit. The “Princess Switch” star posed with boyfriend Cole Tucker and friend Vince Rossi, wearing a white Ronny Kobo midi dress. The $348 Chryssa style featured a mock-neck silhouette with long sleeves. The dress also included a circular front cutout, framed by two triangular slits that created a geometric look. Hudgens brought her penchant for ’70s and ’90s style to the outfit, pairing it with a black-and-white swirl-printed coat and large gold Janna Conner statement earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) For...
APPAREL
Refinery29

We Combed Nordstrom For The 11 Best Plus-Size Winter Buys

Cue the waves of overwhelm that wash over any attempt at cracking the chilly-weather dress code — because it’s a cold, hard, style fact that crafting a well-rounded winter wardrobe is no easy feat. It can feel like the ultimate brain overload cobbling together multiple carts piled with clothing from countless retailers, trying to decipher what pieces are required to flesh out the meager options currently at your disposal.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy