The 15 Best Packable Travel Jackets in 2021

By Yoni Yardeni
 1 day ago

Unfortunately, the world in its current state just keeps making travel more difficult. With countless minor tasks to keep up with beforehand and countless hurdles to jump through the airport, getting on a plane nowadays has become an obstacle course unto itself. Nevertheless, your trip starts from the moment you start...

Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
yankodesign.com

Nike launched a bejeweled pair of Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers studded with 228 Swarovski crystals

You might love them or hate them, but sure as hell won’t be able to ignore them. Designed for a subset of people who feel like regular sneakers aren’t enough for their feet, Nike unveiled the Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers with custom retroreflective Swarovski crystals studded across the surface of the shoes. The functionality is twofold – aside from being a pair of sneakers so bizarrely unique that people will definitely ask you where you got them, the reflective crystals on the shoes actually make them easy to spot in low-light conditions. The retroreflective nature of the crystals allows them to reflect beams of light back to their source, making them visible to people driving vehicles while you’re jogging at dawn.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
APPAREL
Us Weekly

So Many Pairs of UGGs Just Got Marked Down at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shoe shopping! It’s only one of our absolute favorite activities on the planet. And why wouldn’t it be? The shopping itself is fun enough, but it also ends with a new pair of chic, comfy, outfit-making shoes ready to go in our closet.
APPAREL
People

Oprah-Loved Pants, Tory Burch Bags, and That ViralHair Drying Brush Are All on Sale This Weekend

It's the season of sales — truly. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are like the kickoff to holiday season deals, and while the days following Thanksgiving tend to have some of the steepest markdowns of all, there are still plenty that follow in the weeks leading up to the New Year. Case in point: This weekend, Tory Burch, Spanx, Madewell, and Amazon all have stellar deals you can shop.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Perfects Mommy & Me Winter Style With Daughter in Fluffy Coat and Lug-Sole Boots

Kate Hudson cozied up with her daughter Rani for the holidays—and executed a picture-perfect winter styling move while doing so. The “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” star posed on Instagram with Rani while arriving in Colorado for the holidays, wearing a fluffy cream-colored coat by Marni. The style featured an allover shaggy texture and wide sleeves with brown trim. Hudson made the coat her outfit’s focal point, pairing it with a black sweater and black pants. Rani matched her mom’s outfit’s tone in a cream Patagonia padded jacket, which featured a fuzzy texture. View this post on Instagram A post...
RETAIL
Well+Good

21 Winter Dresses That Go With Tights, Boots, and Sneakers—Because Nobody Wants To Freeze at the Holiday Party

Most of us can agree that winter is for bulky sweaters and fleece-lined everything (like these fleece-lined leggings we love so). But there are a few occasions during the cold months that may call for a winter dress (a holiday party, family gathering, special date night out, or just feeling glam on your couch—because why not), and it can be tricky finding one that's comfortable and either long, or goes well with some warm tights. Luckily, there's a wide variety of flow-y and/or tights-compatible dresses that are cold weather-approved that you can wear until the sunshine decides to reemerge (and you're counting down the days just like we are, we know).
APPAREL
Us Weekly

This Beautiful Cashmere Sweater From Nordstrom Just Got Marked Down — 41% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you want to treat yourself or a loved one to the most luxurious type of sweater on the market, cashmere is the obvious choice! Knits made out of this heavenly material are notoriously the softest around, but getting a cashmere knit at an affordable price is pretty much impossible. That is, until now!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

We Combed Nordstrom For The 11 Best Plus-Size Winter Buys

Cue the waves of overwhelm that wash over any attempt at cracking the chilly-weather dress code — because it’s a cold, hard, style fact that crafting a well-rounded winter wardrobe is no easy feat. It can feel like the ultimate brain overload cobbling together multiple carts piled with clothing from countless retailers, trying to decipher what pieces are required to flesh out the meager options currently at your disposal.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

The 25 Winter Shoes and Bags You Need to See at Nordstrom Right Now

Our Who What Wear line has dropped some goodies this year, but our fall and winter drops have been something to watch. From cozy shearling slides to statement leather boots, there is so much to love. Not only do the styles look good on the site, but our own editors and influencers have proved the items look just as good IRL. Twenty twenty-one is ending so you know we have to end with a bang. Think of suede boots with unique silhouettes and mini chained bags perfect for any night out. The holidays are coming up, so there's nothing like a new accessory to add to your party look.
APPAREL
In Style

Nordstrom Is Having a Huge Sale on These Insta-Famous Handbags

There's no blouse, trouser, or boot that can match the sheer power a handbag has. A great bag can set the tone for your whole outfit, whether that means excusing a t-shirt at a fancy event or tragically underselling a phenomenal dress with an ill-matched fanny pack. The stakes are high, but prices can be, too.
RETAIL
Footwear News

6 of the Best New Balance Collaborations of 2021

In a year dominated by collaborations, New Balance delivered some of the best. The Boston-based sportswear brand tapped some of the industry’s top talent in 2021, including beloved designers and boutique retail standouts, to reimagine several of its iconic looks. Names including Salehe Bembury, Joe Freshgoods, Ronnie Fieg of Kith and others all created stellar shoes that sneakerheads clamored for. Below, six of the most respected voices in sneakers today share thoughts on some of New Balance’s best collaborations from the year. Salehe Bembury 2002R “Water Be The Guide” “Salehe Bembury, in my opinion, released arguably the best quality collaboration of 2021, partnered with...
APPAREL
Real Simple

Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Heated Jacket Is a 'Godsend' for Those Who Hate the Cold—and It's $50 Off

Whether you're commuting to work or enjoying snowy outdoor sports, a warm jacket in the winter is essential. With so many coats and jackets on the market, it can be overwhelming to choose one that's actually warm and stylish enough for everyday use. That's why we've turned our attention to this heated jacket that nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers love—and it's 25 percent off right now.
SHOPPING
townandcountrymag.com

How to Choose Your Perfect Winter Coat According to Designer Bojana Sentaler

It's hard to overstate the impact a good coat can make on your wardrobe. Without one, even the most beautifully curated outfit can be tainted. And you might get cold. "A coat is the first and last item that people see on you, so it has to look good," says Bojana Sentaler, the founder of Canadian outerwear brand Sentaler. It’s your first and last impression. That’s your punch. You want to be excited to appear and show off your outfit with your coat, instead of running to coat check as fast as you can."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jessica Alba Is Loving These Chic Reptile Combat Boots This Season

Combat boots are a staple in many women’s closets and it appears as though Jessica Alba has a favorite pair for winter. The 40-year-old actress turned entrepreneur has been spotted in Freda Salvador’s Emi boots featuring croc embossing on several occasions now. Last week, Alba attended a holiday party wearing the lug sole style featuring an almond-shaped toe with jeans and a sweater. And on Dec. 15, 2021, while out and about in Los Angeles, she donned a similar look, reaching for the same booties. Recently, the mother of three has also been spotted in the black version, which you can shop below. The “L.A.’s Finest” actress paired the embossed style with a maroon crewneck sweater boasting a speckled design and straight-leg jeans. She also accessorized with two silver necklaces, a plaid headband and a cactus-printed mask. A black leather backpack and crossbody bag pulled her chic-casual look together effortlessly. Shop the look and others like it ahead. To Buy: Freda Salvador Emi Boot alligator boots, $495; zappos.com To Buy: Schutz Orly Crocodile-Embossed Leather Bootie, $158; verishop.com To Buy: Journee Collection Chandlerr Combat Bootie, $65; dsw.com Click through the gallery to see how Jessica Alba styles her favorite sneakers.
APPAREL

