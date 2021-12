After an unpredictable and incredibly challenging year, the economy has mostly recovered from the pandemic. Over the summer, employers aggressively added hundreds of thousands of jobs, many of which include at least some amount of remote work. Most enterprises now recognize the benefits of hybrid work for employee engagement and efficiency, and especially with the most recent Omicron wave, it’s become clear that the pre-pandemic status quo of every employee working together in a single office five days a week has become a thing of the past.

