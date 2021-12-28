ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

WPRAS Pet of the Week

westplainsdailyquill.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is Butterbean, she is so sweet and ready to be your next member of your family. Butterbean is around 1 to 2 years old and she is spayed...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

kymkemp.com

Forlorn Kitty Posted in Adoptable Pets Recognized by Owner and Now Is Home and Happy

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
PETS
tucson.com

Pets for adoption

Adopted: Jostle, Chance, and Sweet Pea from Pima Animal Care Center, Lester, Polar and Bridget from Rescue Me Tucson/Marana, Enchanted, Agent Holly, Scrumptious, Hydra, Je T’aime, Meatloaf, Arcadia, Dietrich, Mash from The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary. Adoptable animals at Pima Animal Care Center. Contact: Pima Animal Care Center,...
TUCSON, AZ
restonnow.com

Pet of the Week: Sensational Sage, a tiny Shiba Inu mix always on the go

This week’s Pet of the Week is Sensational Sage, a Shiba Inu mix whose tail can never stop wagging. Here’s what Safe Haven Puppy Rescue had to say about Sensational Sage:. Sage and his siblings Penny, Honey and Hickory are all friendly little pups whose tails never stop wagging. They’re just 9 weeks old and weigh 8 pounds or so. The online dog breed detector says Shiba Inu among other less likely breeds but these pups are clearly a delightful mix of many different breeds making them ALL AMERICAN mutt puppies!!! Any of these happy little pups will make their adopters terrific companions!!! Sage is up to date on her vaccinations and dewormings and carries an adoption fee of $389 which includes his microchip.
PETS
KBAT 99.9

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Nexus!. He is an adorable...
MIDLAND, TX
cwbradio.com

Pet of the Week: Frankenweenie

Frankenweenie is this week's Pet of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Courteous Canine in Black River Falls and Creekside Kennels south of Black River Falls. Name: Frankenweenie. Age: 4.5-Months-Old Breed: Mixed. Meet Frankenweenie, the CCHS Pet of the Week! Frankenweenie came to CCHS from...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
thegazette.com

Australian Shepherd Puppies

AKC registered, black tris, red merles, blue merles, tails docked, raised in a loving home, Mom & Dad are on the farm. 563-357-0879. Avoid scams by meeting sellers in-person to pay for items. Always inspect an item before paying and be wary of deals that are too good to be true. Stay safe – read our fraud awareness tips.
PETS
mainstreet-nashville.com

Meet Boomer, the Pet of the Week

Allow us to introduce you to a Nashville Humane Association dog that’s available for adoption and looking for a forever home. Boomer is new to NHA and has made quite the impression on all NHA staff and volunteers almost immediately after moving to our facility from an overcrowded, out-of-county shelter. Yep, it’s true. We all have a huge crush on this large, affectionate, friendly, chocolate brown mixed-breed dog and just can’t wait for him to find the forever home he totally deserves.
PETS
southhillenterprise.com

LCSPCA Pet of the Week: Sancho

This is Sancho, a 3 year old, 70lb. Lab mix who came to us as a transfer from the county pound on 9/13/21. A lovable bear of a dog, he is sweet as honey, gentle as mist, undeniably handsome, and utterly charming. He has bold energy, loves to run, and is very strong. Sancho has had a bit of trouble with his skin, but is now on Bravecto, which usually works wonders with allergies, etc. He also came in heartworm positive, but has successfully completed treatment for that. Sancho has handled his medical issues with grace and stamina and is a wonderful soul, worthy of a loving home. He is neutered and vaccinated. Sancho is a pure delight! You can always count on a Lab to be forever young at heart, playful and good with kids. Sancho enjoys toys and stuffed animals and acts very silly sometimes. To adopt, call (434) 374-8076, or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com. Visit LCSPCA Mon-Sat from 12-4pm at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927.
CLARKSVILLE, VA
Homer News

Pets of the Week: Rambo and Precious

Rambo, age 7.5 years, and Precious, age 8.5 years, are quite the pair. They have lived together for most of their lives. Though they’re not considered a bonded pair, they are considered very close. If possible we’ll try to adopt them out together, but we’re open to other options. They’re both relaxed, affectionate and oh-so-easy on the eyes. Without a doubt, they will fill your heart and home with love and entertainment. Please call us to set up an appointment to meet them. You won’t regret it.
ANIMALS
Niles Daily Star

PET OF THE WEEK: Lucy, of Save a Stray

Meet Lucy, a 6-year-old chihuahua mix. She gets along fine with cats and most other dogs, but prefers a home with older children. Her favorite pastime is snuggling under a blanket on the couch to watch Hallmark movies. She is crate-trained, housebroken, current on shots and spayed. For more information, contact Save A Stray at (269) 921-0145.
PETS
WNYT

Adopted pet owner wins $10,000

A Rottweiler Empire rescue and local pet adopter have a lot to be thankful for. They were surprised with a $10,000 check from Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers during a recent celebration at Petco. It's all thanks to a story submitted by Amber Lounsbury in the Petco Love Stories...
PETS
Family Handyman

10 Best Pet Gates for Cats and Dogs

Keep your furry friends safe and contain their mischief at the same time. These top-notch pet gates set boundaries in your house and yard. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
PETS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Fall in love with a shelter pet

Elena is a very sweet tabby that came to Hoffmeyer Animal Rescue as a stray in May 2021. She was very underweight as she was giving all her food to her babies. Elena raised her three beautiful kittens and is now waiting a home of her own. Elena is a well-mannered young lady with a humorous deep meow. Elena gets along with children and other cats, but prefers not to have a canine sibling. She is spayed, up to date on all vaccines, on monthly flea and worm prevention.
PETS
kxnet.com

Pet safety as frigid temps roll in

With the frigid temperatures rolling in, veterinarians are offering advice on how to keep your pets safe. As you take your pets outside for a walk or to use the bathroom, be mindful of the snow outside. An Animal Health Clinic veterinarian says to be careful not to let your...
PETS
KVUE

Pet of the Week: Meet Selena

Selena is two years old. She came to Texas Humane Heroes extremely malnourished, but now she's healthy and ready to find her forever home!
PETS
Delaware County Daily Times

PLDPaws Pet of the Week: Rosie

Rosie is just the sweetest girl you could ever ask for. When she looks you right in the eye and purrs so very loudly, you will know that she loves you. She has been a wonderful mama to her little Annie and has been a great example for her. She likes to play, but is generally a pretty laid back girl who likes to be near you and get lots of pets. Sweet Rosie has been spayed, UTD on vaccines, microchipped and tested neg on combo test. Do you have room in your heart and home for this precious girl? If so please complete an application on our website, www.pldpaws.org. During our Home for the Holidays event, adopt two kittens/cats for the adoption fee of 1.
PETS
sanclementetimes.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chandler

PETS

