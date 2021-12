A Russian robotics company is offering to pay someone $200,000 to use their face and voice for a humanoid robot. The catch? They’ll own the rights to your likeness forever, and you might run into dozens or hundreds of robotic clones of yourself in “hotels, shopping malls, and other crowded places.” Promobot opened its search to all genders and races of applicants over the age of 25, hoping to find a “kind and friendly” face to serve as the model for its robotic assistant. According to their website, the robot will “start its activities” in 2023.

ENGINEERING ・ 13 DAYS AGO