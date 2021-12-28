ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

LEV Stock: Commercial EV Maker on the Move, Here’s What You Need to Know

By Pete Johnson
investmentu.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLEV stock is trending after receiving a big order for its electric school buses. Yet the stock is still heading in the wrong direction and is now down over 50% this year. The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) is a commercial EV maker that went public earlier this year through a...

investmentu.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Biggest Threat One Step Closer To American Launch

Heard of Nio? If you're not au fait with automakers outside of the US, then you might not know of the Chinese EV automaker, but that's about to change. As reported by Electrek, Nio's Vice President, Saurabh Bhatnagar, has posted no fewer than 47 job posts on the business networking site, LinkedIn, all listed within the USA. Since breaking into the headlines with the Nio EP9 electric supercar a few years back, the automaker has been steadily enhancing its reach within China and the rest of Asia. In 2021 alone, the company delivered in excess of 80,940 vehicles, but also broke out of Asia by launching in Norway, Germany, and The Netherlands. The job listings in the USA follow the recent launch of the Nio ET5 electric sedan, with which the brand could easily rival the Tesla Model 3.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Canada#Lev Stock#Commercial Ev Maker#The Lion Electric Company#Ev#Lion Electric#Amzn#Molson Coors#North American
investmentu.com

LAZR Stock: Is Luminar Technologies Finally Breaking Out of Its Downtrend?

LAZR stock is down over 55% from its high of $40.98 per share earlier this year. But share prices are spiking on company plans to increase buybacks to over $300 million. Luminar Technologies (Nasdaq: LAZR) is a leader in lidar autonomous driving. With this in mind, LAZR stock went public over a year ago via SPAC. The initial hype pushed share prices over 190% within a few months to reach ATH’s.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

West Fraser Timber's Ex-Dividend Date Is Sunday, Here's What You Need To Know

Sunday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from West Fraser Timber. (NYSE:WEST) announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.2 per share. On Monday, West Fraser Timber will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.2 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
makeuseof.com

RadioShack Is Now a Crypto Company: Here's What You Need to Know

RadioShack has been a part of American pop culture for over 100 years. The company is now making a gamble to pivot its brand to DeFi and survive the next 100 years or die trying. Under the leadership of Tai Lopez and former NASA scientist Alex Mehr, Ph.D., RadioShack aims...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Graphite will be in deficit from 2022 – here’s what EV battery makers need to do to secure the critical mineral

As the electric car revolution ramps up, so does the need for critical minerals used in batteries, such as graphite. According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, there will be a global graphite deficit starting in 2022, and demand from the battery sector is expected to rise 30% annually until 2030. The US has no manufacturing plants that can supply automotive-grade graphite at scale. Meanwhile, China controls 84% of the global supply. Electrek spoke with Don Baxter, CEO of Ceylon Graphite, about how graphite is used in EVs, the supply chain issue, and how EV battery manufacturers can successfully source the vital mineral.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy