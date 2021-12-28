Police search for family of five missing from Sun Valley

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department have asked for the public's help in finding a family of five missing from Sun Valley.

On Monday afternoon, the Department of Children and Family Services contacted the LAPD to report an investigation regarding "general neglect and narcotics abuse involving three children," according to a department news release.

Mother and father Arely Anaya and Luis Avalos, respectively, were "concealing their children," according to police, including three-week-old Legend Avalos, four-year-old Prince Anaya, and five-year-old King Anaya.

Earlier on Monday, both Legend and Arely Anaya allegedly tested positive for cocaine and DCFS was notified. The parents were made aware that DCFS intended to remove the children from the home for placement in protective custody. At this point, Anaya and Avalos stopped responding to DCFS phone calls and did not answer the door of their home.

LAPD later responded to the family home in the 8900 block of Haddon Avenue in Sun Valley. Neither the parents nor the children were there. Witnesses said the parents fled with the children with "a possible destination of Reno, Nevada."

Anyone with information on the family's whereabouts were asked to contact the LAPD's Foothill Area station at (818) 756-8861. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram