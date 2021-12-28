ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
P1Harmony's Keeho dances to 'Follow Me' in track video for 'DISHARMONY: Find Out'

By Germaine-Jay
 2 days ago

P1Harmony's Keeho is featured in the latest track video for 'DISHARMONY: Find Out'. In the teaser,...

Grimes Shares New Fantasy-Inspired Music Video For “Player Of Games”

Grimes has unveiled the ultimate fantasy-themed music video for her latest song “Player of Games.” The video first sees Grimes playing chess with a medieval knight, which eventually leads into a lightsaber battle and then to a regular sword fight. “Huge thanks to the team on this they bled for this one, or at least we all got food poisoning haha,” Grimes wrote on Instagram. The video was directed by Anton Tammi, who Grimes also thanks in her Instagram post.” Extra special shout out to Anton, this was definitely one of the coolest collaborative experiences I’ve ever had.” Creative direction and story credits were done by Grimes herself. Check out the video below.
ONEWE reveal track list for upcoming 2nd mini album 'Planet Nine: Voyager'

ONEWE have revealed the track list for their second mini album 'Planet Nine: Voyager'. The teaser image features their title song "Universe", "Envision", "Montage", "Trigger", "Orbit", and "From". ONEWE's second mini album 'Planet Nine: Voyager' is set to drop on January 4 KST. Check out ONEWE's 'Planet Nine: Voyager' mini...
"Zoom Out" And Dance The Night Away With Sonia Stein's New Song And Music Video

Hailing from Poland, singer-songwriter and pop recording artist Sonia Stein takes us to the dancefloor with a conceptual and exciting single entitled "Zoom Out." Sonia Stein had a busy past couple of years, especially after concluding her sold-out world tour with the globally acclaimed recording artist Dido. Sonia Stein's live performances are nothing but enchanting, and the reaction from her tour with Dido and her 2020 EP 'See Me Now' sparked a huge following with millions of streams under her belt.
#Follow Me
P1Harmony travel through time in 'Disharmony: Find Out' prologue teaser

P1Harmony have dropped their prologue teaser video for 'Disharmony: Find Out'. In the teaser, the P1Harmony members travel through time. The group's third mini album 'Disharmony: Find Out' drops on January 3, 2022. The FNC Entertainment group debuted in October of 2020 with their first mini-album 'Disharmony : Stand Out'...
OMEGA X print out in 'Love Me Like' teaser video

OMEGA X have dropped their teaser video for "Love Me Like". In the teaser, OMEGA X are printed one by one. "Love Me Like" is the group's second mini album dropping on January 5, 2022. Check out OMEGA X' "Love Me Like" teaser video above, and stay tuned for update...
NCT U drop sweet live MV for 'Sweet Dream'

NCT U have dropped their music video for "Sweet Dream". In the live MV, NCT U serenade their fans in a hazy glow. "Sweet Dream" is a track from the NCT unit's third album 'Universe', which features "Universe (Let's Play Ball)" as the title song. Check out NCT U's "Sweet...
P1Harmony and The Lab get their dance on in new teaser for 'Do It Like This'

P1Harmony has a special surprise for fans waiting for their new comeback!. On December 26 KST, the FNC Entertainment boy group unveiled a new teaser video promoting their upcoming single "Do It Like This." The teaser features both the P1Harmony members and LA-based dance crew The Lab, who are best known as the champions of NBC's 2018 competition program 'World of Dance'. In the clip, members from both P1Harmony and The Lab show off their dance performance skills against a preview of the new single's fun hip-hop instrumental.
TWICE reveal selfie MV for Japanese single 'Wonderful Day'

TWICE have dropped their selfie music video for "Wonderful Day". In the MV, TWICE film themselves selfie-style for fans. "Wonderful Day" is a track from the JYP Entertainment girl group's latest Japanese album 'Doughnut', which featured "Doughnut" as a title song. Check out TWICE's "Wonderful Day" MV above, and let...
SF9 take on high fantasy for UNIVERSE single 'Savior' concept film

SF9 is only days away from the release of their UNIVERSE special single!. On December 26 KST, the FNC Entertainment boy group released a concept film for their upcoming UNIVERSE single "Savior." The clip takes on a sleek high fantasy concept, with the members touting swords as dramatic orchestral music plays in the background.
JUNNY and Jay B drop lyrics music video for collaboration single 'nostalgia'

JUNNY and Jay B's new collaboration song is out now!. On December 27, JUNNY released the single album 'nostalgia,' including the title track of the same name featuring Jay B. The song "nostalgia" is inspired by JUNNY's experience as a Canada-raised singer-songwriter/producer who has spent the past few years living and working out of Korea.
IU reveals live performance clip for pre-release track 'Next Stop'

IU has dropped her live performance clip for "Next Stop". In the live clip, IU performs the emotional ballad with acoustic guitar accompaniments and a live band. "Next Stop" is a pre-release track from the singer-songwriter's upcoming compilation album 'Pieces', which drops on December 29 KST. Check out IU's "Next...
SF9 start a victory march in 'Savior' MV teaser for 'Universe' release

SF9 have dropped their music video teaser for "Savior"!. In the MV teaser, SF9 start up a victory march and call down the light. "Savior" is the group's upcoming collaboration with Universe Music, and it's dropping on December 30 KST. Check out SF9's "Savior" MV teaser above, and let us...
B-side tracks that were suited to be title tracks

Idol groups often promote their latest albums with the title tracks from that album. These title tracks are often selected as the best song that represents the album and artist promote as they perform the title tracks on various music programs. However, there is a vast selection of B-side tracks...
First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Gordo, Marcel Dettmann & More

This week in dance music, we took a tour of the Brazilian scene with one of the country’s hottest exports, Vintage Culture; Porter Robinson, Alison Wonderland and REZZ topped the lineup for New Orleans’ Buku Music + Art Project 2022; Above & Beyond topped themselves by playing from the apex of a granite monolith in Colombia; we got the rundown from the new SoCal festival Desert Air; Madonna entered Hot/Dance Electronic Songs via the Sickick edit of her 90s hit “Frozen”; we got a behind-the-scenes tour of EDC Las Vegas 2022; and we selected our 20 favorite dance albums of 2021. (Watch for our best songs of the year list coming next week.)
Rocket Punch Surprise Fans with K-Carol Medley for Christmas

Girl group Rocket Punch surprised their fans with a K-Carol Medley for Christmas. The six girls showcased amazing vocals and visuals in a cover video that was set in a festive and bright mood. The members show their cute side and cheerful energy, as they cover songs by Fin.K.L, IU...
