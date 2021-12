KATE WINSLET 'COULDN'T STOP CRYING' DURING REUNION WITH LEONARDO DiCAPRIO: Kate Winslet recently revealed to The Guardian that she “couldn’t stop crying” during her first meetup with Leonardo DiCaprio in three years. The Mare of Eastown star said that Covid-19 lockdowns had previously made getting together difficult. She told the outlet, “I couldn’t stop crying. I’ve known him for half my life. It's not as if I've found myself in New York or he's been in London and there's been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catchup. We haven't been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we've missed each other because of COVID.” According to Winslet, her Titanic co-star is a “really close friend” and they are “bonded for life.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO