ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Amy Schumer Has Fillers In Her Face Dissolved

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio PRPhotos.com
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmy Schumer is sharing the story of a cosmetic procedure gone wrong. Posting a photo of herself with cream on her cheeks in her dermatologist’s office to Instagram Sunday (December 26th), Schumer...

www.effinghamradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Amy Schumer's New Candid Photos May Make You Think Twice Before Getting Facial Fillers

With so many A-list celebrities speaking up about ageism, and society not allowing them to age gracefully, it’s no surprise that cosmetic fillers are now entering the conversation. Amy Schumer revealed that not only did she get the dermatological procedure, she also hated it so much that she had it removed. She shared her facial procedure about getting the fillers dissolved on her Instagram page as her cheeks were slathered with white numbing cream. The comedian joked that she looked like a Disney villain, “tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
editorials24.com

Amy Schumer Got Botched Plastic Surgery & IMMEDIATELY Undid It: ‘I Looked Like Maleficent’

Amy Schumer totally regretted getting plastic surgery on her face, but, luckily, there was an easy solution to fix the problem!. The comedienne took to Instagram on Sunday to rehash her most recent trip to the dermatologist’s office, in which she revealed her decisions to have face fillers dissolved almost immediately after she had them done. LOLz!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Marie Claire

Amy Schumer Leaves $30,000 Tip at the Manhattan Comedy Club Where She Got Her Start

Celebrities leaving big tips is nothing new—but this holiday season, the tips they’re leaving are bigger than ever. That is, when they’re doing it as part of The Great American Tip-Off. The latest celebrity to make a huge impact on tipped workers? Amy Schumer, who visited the Manhattan comedy club where she got her start and left the servers there an enormous gratuity: $30,000, to be exact.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Schumer
Popculture

Amy Schumer Reverses Cosmetic Procedure on Her Face: 'I Looked Like Malificent'

Amy Schumer has revealed that she recently reversed a cosmetic procedure on her face, joking, "I looked like Malificent." Taking to Instagram, the comedian shared a selfie, showing off show cream on her cheeks while flashing a peace sign with her hand. "I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like [Malificent]," she quipped, then thanking her doctor for helping correct the procedure.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fillers#Dissolve#Amyschumer#Cosmopolitan
ETOnline.com

Hoda Kotb Debuts Hair Transformation, Calls It a 'Happy Accident'

Hoda Kotb is sporting a new 'do! The 57-year-old Todayhost debuted darker brunette hair on Tuesday's show, a big change from her previous light-colored locks. Although her hair looked fabulous, Kotb told her guest co-host on Hoda & Jenna, Sheinelle Jones, that the color was actually a "happy accident." The TV veteran had been preparing to see her entire family for the holidays and decided to do a keratin treatment -- a semi-permanent hair smoothing method -- but after three hours of the treatment, her hair was "fire engine orange."
HAIR CARE
Page Six

Martha Stewart confirms she has a boyfriend

Martha Stewart is off the market. The business mogul is currently in a relationship, though she wouldn’t reveal any additional details during her Thursday night interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” as reported by People. “No,” she told host Andy Cohen, before clarifying, “I shouldn’t say no. I mean yes,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHOC’ Recap: Heather Dubrow Quits The Show After A Juicy Rumor Ruins Her $36K Party

Heather Dubrow was forced to shut down her $36K party during the Dec. 8 episode of ‘RHOC’, when a juicy rumor about her friend reared its ugly head. Heather Dubrow‘s fancy sushi party, which she admitted cost her $36,000, continued during the Dec. 8 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. But before anyone even got to the main entrée portion of the night, which would have been served by the staff from Nobu, things took an ugly turn. In fact, the drama got so bad that Heather stormed up the stairs of her mansion and told her husband, Terry Dubrow, that she was “leaving the show”.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyonce Rocks $13K Gucci X Balenciaga Jacket, Gets Kissy With Jay-Z

There was a time during those Lemonade days when Beyoncé fans stormed the internet with Jay-Z shade as rumors of infidelity circulated, but the singer and her longtime rapper beau are more than happily in love. The billionaire couple has somehow managed to maintain a level of privacy and exclusivity regarding what's shared about their personal lives—and while this is something that sounds normal, many artists today pour their enter lives out on social media.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
MUSIC
Glamour

Scarlett Johansson Just Wore a Plunging Halter Dress With More Sequins Than I’ve Ever Seen

If you have a pair of sunglasses, I suggest you put them on now, because Scarlett Johansson just wore the sparkliest, most sequined dress I’ve ever seen. ScarJo doesn’t make red carpet appearances often, so she made the most of this one. It screams movie star, it screams holidays, but most importantly, it screams “I am covered in gold sequins.” The actor attended the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, December 5, with her husband, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost. (The couple welcomed their first child, Cosmo, in August of this year.)
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Will Smith Shock: Aladdin Star Feels Trapped, Wants To Divorce Wife Jada Pinkett-Smith? Gotham Star Threatens Husband’s $350M Net Worth

Will Smith allegedly wants to divorce Jada Pinkett-Smith, but he's worried she would expose him. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood. But this is not to say that the couple didn’t face major challenges in their relationship. Just recently, the A-listers admitted to cheating on each other but with each other’s consent. The setup proved to be questionable for some people, but it certainly made the couple’s union much stronger.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Phaedra Parks Allegedly Stopped Brandi Glanville From Getting Into A Physical Fight While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2

The first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has unfortunately concluded wayyyy too soon. But don’t fret — another chaotic Real Housewives mashup is shortly on its way. Filming has already concluded for a yet-to-be-named Season 2, with the mayhem going down at Dorinda Medley’s Bezerkshires mansion. Not only that, the cast for this […] The post Phaedra Parks Allegedly Stopped Brandi Glanville From Getting Into A Physical Fight While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy