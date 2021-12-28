Amy Schumer Has Fillers In Her Face Dissolved

If you have a pair of sunglasses, I suggest you put them on now, because Scarlett Johansson just wore the sparkliest, most sequined dress I’ve ever seen. ScarJo doesn’t make red carpet appearances often, so she made the most of this one. It screams movie star, it screams holidays, but most importantly, it screams “I am covered in gold sequins.” The actor attended the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, December 5, with her husband, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost. (The couple welcomed their first child, Cosmo, in August of this year.)
