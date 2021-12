If you’re on the K-pop side of Twitter, you’ve probably seen the debates over NCT’s “Sticker.” Described variously as “artistic and experimental” and “post-good,” the song seems to have ignited the internet in a unique way. Months after its initial release, the track still has people talking. But why? What is it about this particular song that divided fans and caused such strong opinions?

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO