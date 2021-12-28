ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is Back on Despite COVID-19 Outbreaks

By Matt Trammell
 2 days ago

EL PASO, TX – The 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will go on after all.  With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting College Bowl Season, another team has given life to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

The Sun Bowl Association has announced that, due to Boise State dropping out of the Arizona Bowl, Central Michigan University has now accepted an invitation to play in the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at 10 a.m. (MT) in El Paso, Texas.

The Barstool Arizona Bowl is, unfortunately, the fourth bowl game to be affected by COVID-19 in 2021.

CMU arrived in Tucson on Sunday and is ready to play.  Being a four-hour drive from El Paso, the Chippewas are set up logistically to make the trip and compete on Friday.

Houston Cougars Win First Bowl Game Since 2015

BIRMINGHAM, AL – The Houston Cougars won their first bowl game since the 2015 season by beating the Auburn Tigers in the Birmingham Bowl Tuesday afternoon. The game was tightly contest but the Cougars were able to edge out the Tigers 17-13. Quarterback for the Cougars, Clayton Tune, threw for 283 yards and 2 TD while remaining at a smooth 65 percent. Wide Receiver for the Cougars, Nathaniel Dell, had 150 yards on 10 catches. Eight Texas schools made bowl games and so far have a record of 1-3. UTEP lost to Fresno State 31-24, UTSA lost to San Diego State 38-24, and North Texas lost to Miami…
BIRMINGHAM, AL
