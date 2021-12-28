Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is Back on Despite COVID-19 Outbreaks

EL PASO, TX – The 2021 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will go on after all. With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting College Bowl Season, another team has given life to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

The Sun Bowl Association has announced that, due to Boise State dropping out of the Arizona Bowl, Central Michigan University has now accepted an invitation to play in the 88th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at 10 a.m. (MT) in El Paso, Texas.

The Barstool Arizona Bowl is, unfortunately, the fourth bowl game to be affected by COVID-19 in 2021.

CMU arrived in Tucson on Sunday and is ready to play. Being a four-hour drive from El Paso, the Chippewas are set up logistically to make the trip and compete on Friday.