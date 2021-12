Action camera name GoPro (GPRO) has had a volatile past 12 months, though the shares have recently found a floor at the $10.60 level. And while overhead pressure still looms at the $11 mark, the security also sports a 29.3% year-to-date lead. Additionally, the stock’s most recent pullback has placed it near a trendline with historically bullish implications, which could send GPRO higher over the coming weeks.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO