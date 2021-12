Here are the top four news stories over the past day. According to Steven Cooper’s tweet, his company, the Bigger Entertainment crypto record label, is going to burn 176 million SHIB at the "burn party" that will take place on Dec. 26. Previously, he urged the SHIB community to purchase $5 tickets to the burn party, stating that the SHIB equivalent of the cash gained would be burned by his team at the next “burn party.”

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO