Cocktail of the Week: French 75, a refreshing start to the New Year

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Happy New Year's Eve, Chicago! I've got a classic cocktail that is perfect to help ring in the new year.

This week's Cocktail of the Week is a French 75 Cocktail. This effervescent cocktail is a bit boozier than its "cousin" - a Mimosa - but is just as refreshing and can be enjoyed at any time of the day, whether you are starting at breakfast or closing out the evening as the ball drops.

Take your bubbles and fizz up a notch this New Year's Eve, with a French 75 Cocktail that adds some sweet and sour flavors to the typical glass of champagne.

The French 75 Cocktail recipe calls for gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, champagne, and a lemon twist for garnish.

So, who's ready to mix things up?

French 75 Cocktail Recipe:

Serves 1

Ingredients

• 1 ounce of gin

• 0.5 ounce of freshly-squeezed lemon juice

• 0.5 ounce of simple syrup

• 3 ounces of champagne (or sparkling wine)

• Lemon twist for garnish

Directions

Step 1. In a cocktail shaker with ice, add the gin, lemon juice and simple syrup.

Step 2. Shake well until chilled.

Step 3. Strain into a champagne flute.

Step 4. Top with champagne (or sparkling wine).

Step 5. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Step 6. Enjoy!