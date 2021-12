Oh, like you didn’t know one of these articles was coming for the Colorado Rockies. Next year (2022) is knocking on the door and that means we need to come up with resolutions that we’ll start for a month and then lose interest in shortly after. But that’s us, not professional ballplayers who will most certainly apply more focus to their resolutions than we will. And while we’re currently in the middle of a lockout, we’re hoping these players stay locked in to these resolutions I will be suggesting for them (which I know they will read and take extremely seriously).

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO