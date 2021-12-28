ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Model Renae Ayris shares adorable footage of newborn daughter Harper enjoying 'tummy time'

By D. Lawrance
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

She and her fitness trainer husband Andrew Papadopoulos recently welcomed their first child together, daughter Harper.

And Renae Ayris proudly showed off her baby daughter on Tuesday, in an adorable Instagram story.

The 31-year-old beauty pageant winner showed the newborn enjoying 'tummy time'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukyNj_0dXWbu7a00
Tummy time! Renae Ayris proudly showed off her baby daughter on Tuesday, in an adorable Instagram story

In the video, the tot lay on her front on a blanket spread out on the floor, while a cover of You Are My Sunshine played over the footage.

Renae's latest post comes after she shared a touching photo holding her newborn daughter on Sunday.

In the image, little Harper is seen blissfully sleeping on her famous mother's chest in a beige onesie, as Renae gives the camera a knowing glance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKrUa_0dXWbu7a00
'Proud': Another video showed Harper gazing out the window while propped up on pillows
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwcBj_0dXWbu7a00
So sweet: Renae and her fitness trainer husband Andrew Papadopoulos recently welcomed their first child together

'I'm obsessed with you,' the former Miss Universe wrote alongside the image, adding three white love heart emojis.

Renae announced Harper's arrival on Sunday, December 19 alongside an adorable image of her little pride and joy.

In the picture, Harper is seen sleeping peacefully, wrapped in a floral blanket and adorned with a matching baby bow. Beside her sits a plaque that reads, 'Hello World'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UTRW2_0dXWbu7a00
Gorgeous: In the image, little Harper is seen blissfully sleeping on her famous mother's chest in a beige onesie, as Renae gives the camera a knowing glance

The couple also detailed Harper's stats, writing she was born on Friday, December 17, and listed her birth weight as 3.28kg and length as 52cm.

'Our hearts are SO full,' they proudly wrote in unison beside the heavenly frame.

The couple also shared a tender picture of new mother Renae holding baby Harper in her hospital bed.

She captioned the image, 'Been a busy weekend' and added a love heart emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F17FU_0dXWbu7a00
Glorious: 'Our hearts are SO full,' they proudly wrote in unison beside the heavenly frame
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i7sLe_0dXWbu7a00
Joy: The couple were soon inundated with congratulatory messages from their celebrity friends

Renae and Andrew were soon inundated with congratulatory messages from their celebrity friends after they shared the news.

Tim Robards was quick to note the daddy-daughter resemblance, commenting, 'Congrats you two!!!! I can so see you Pap!'

While super WAG Bec Judd preferred to keep things short and sweet, writing, 'Congratulations! She's a beauty.'

The couple announced their pregnancy in June after months of struggling with 'unexplained infertility'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IORHH_0dXWbu7a00
Welcome: The couple also shared a tender picture of new mother Renae holding baby Harper in her hospital bed. She captioned the image, 'Been a busy weekend' and added a love heart emoji

