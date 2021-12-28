ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiss Alumni Ace Frehley and Vinnie Vincent Booked for Same Festival

By Ultimate Classic Rock Staff
 1 day ago
Two former Kiss guitarists are scheduled to perform at Nashville’s Creatures Fest, set for Memorial Day weekend on May 27-29, 2022. Ace Frehley and Vinnie Vincent will be joined by Quiet Riot, Enuff Z’Nuff, Vixen, John Corabi, Return of the Comet and Pretty Boy Floyd. Additional details will be available in...

Paul Stanley
John Corabi
Vinnie Vincent
Peter Criss
Ace Frehley
Gene Simmons
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

