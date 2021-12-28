ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh in pictures: These were the top photo galleries in 2021

By Natalie Jovonovich, WPXI.com
 1 day ago
WPXI 2021 Top Photo Galleries These are the top photo galleries from 2021 on WPXI.com. (Cox Media Group)

PITTSBURGH — There were some unforgettable images this year: from big stories like severe weather and tragic accidents -- to fun ones like animals and costumes.

These were the top images and photo galleries on WPXI.com and the WPXI News app:

Homes for sale

Let’s face it: we’re nebby. That’s why most of the top photo galleries were of expensive homes for sale in our area!

Remnants of Hurricane Ida

By the time Hurricane Ida got to Pittsburgh, it was a tropical storm.

But that was enough to cause some heavy damage across the region.

Deadly bus crash

It was a horrific story: a school bus crash on Interstate 79 in Butler County that ended with the death of the driver and a 14-year-old student.

Damage from tornado outbreak

October tornadoes are rare, and the damage they caused when they ripped through the North Hills was surprising.

PHOTOS: Strong storms cause damage after multiple tornado warnings in western Pa.

Mr. Rogers’ home

When the former Squirrel Hill home of everyone’s favorite neighbor went up for sale, everyone wanted to see what it looked like!

National Son’s Day

We have a lot of proud parents here at Channel 11!

2021 Halloween costumes

Halloween costumes this year seemed more creative than ever.

Bear in downtown Pittsburgh

This just happened last week, and we still can’t get over it: a bear found in downtown Pittsburgh!

©2021 Cox Media Group

Pittsburgh: These are the videos you watched the most in 2021

PITTSBURGH — For those of you that would rather watch the news than read it, there were plenty of videos showcasing the biggest stories in Pittsburgh this year. Stimulus stories, the COVID-19 vaccine and crime in the area -- these were the top videos played on WPXI.com and the WPXI News app:
Pamela’s to close restaurant in original neighborhood of Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH — Pamela’s Diner will end a 42-year run as a Squirrel Hill breakfast institution at the end of the year. Partners Pam Cohen and Gail Klingensmith first launched what’s grown into a six-restaurant local chain based on the restaurant’s signature pancakes and other breakfast items out of its original location on Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill.
Pittsburgh ranked best city for beer drinkers

PITTSBURGH — A study released by New York City-based fintech company SmartAsset revealed that Pittsburgh tops the list of best cities for beer drinkers. The study used several metrics in its findings, which compared 366 cities. It measured the total number of breweries per city (double weighted), breweries per 100,000 residents (single weighted), the average number of beers per brewery (half weighted), bars per 100,000 residents (single weighted) and the average price of a pint of beer (single weighted).
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too

Just before Thomas Randele died, his wife of nearly 40 years asked his golfing buddies and his co-workers from the dealerships where he sold cars to come by their home. They gathered to say goodbye to a guy they called one of the nicest people they’d ever known — a devoted family man who gushed about his daughter, a golfer who never bent the rules, a friend to so many that a line stretched outside the funeral home a week later.
4 shot in Denver rampage attacked at tattoo shops

DENVER — (AP) — Four of the people shot in a deadly rampage in Denver were attacked at tattoo shops, raising questions about why they were targeted. Police say Lyndon James McLeod, 47, knew most of the people he shot Monday in several locations around the metro area, through business or personal relationships. They were still investigating his motive. Five people were fatally shot in less than an hour and two others were wounded, including a police officer who shot and killed McLeod after being hit.
It’s a boy! Virginia zoo welcomes new giraffe calf

NORFOLK, Va. — A baby giraffe could not wait for the new year to be born. The Virginia Zoo welcomed a 159-pound, 5-foot, 9-inch newborn Masai giraffe on Tuesday, the zoo said in a news release on Wednesday. The calf was supposed to be born early in 2022 but apparently had other ideas, zoo officials said.
