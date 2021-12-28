Pittsburgh in pictures: These were the top photo galleries in 2021

WPXI 2021 Top Photo Galleries These are the top photo galleries from 2021 on WPXI.com. (Cox Media Group)

PITTSBURGH — There were some unforgettable images this year: from big stories like severe weather and tragic accidents -- to fun ones like animals and costumes.

These were the top images and photo galleries on WPXI.com and the WPXI News app:

Homes for sale

Let’s face it: we’re nebby. That’s why most of the top photo galleries were of expensive homes for sale in our area!

Remnants of Hurricane Ida

By the time Hurricane Ida got to Pittsburgh, it was a tropical storm.

But that was enough to cause some heavy damage across the region.

Deadly bus crash

It was a horrific story: a school bus crash on Interstate 79 in Butler County that ended with the death of the driver and a 14-year-old student.

Damage from tornado outbreak

October tornadoes are rare, and the damage they caused when they ripped through the North Hills was surprising.

PHOTOS: Strong storms cause damage after multiple tornado warnings in western Pa.

Mr. Rogers’ home

When the former Squirrel Hill home of everyone’s favorite neighbor went up for sale, everyone wanted to see what it looked like!

National Son’s Day

We have a lot of proud parents here at Channel 11!

2021 Halloween costumes

Halloween costumes this year seemed more creative than ever.

Bear in downtown Pittsburgh

This just happened last week, and we still can’t get over it: a bear found in downtown Pittsburgh!

