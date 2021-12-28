Pittsburgh in pictures: These were the top photo galleries in 2021
PITTSBURGH — There were some unforgettable images this year: from big stories like severe weather and tragic accidents -- to fun ones like animals and costumes.
These were the top images and photo galleries on WPXI.com and the WPXI News app:
Homes for sale
Let’s face it: we’re nebby. That’s why most of the top photo galleries were of expensive homes for sale in our area!
Remnants of Hurricane Ida
By the time Hurricane Ida got to Pittsburgh, it was a tropical storm.
But that was enough to cause some heavy damage across the region.
Deadly bus crash
It was a horrific story: a school bus crash on Interstate 79 in Butler County that ended with the death of the driver and a 14-year-old student.
Damage from tornado outbreak
October tornadoes are rare, and the damage they caused when they ripped through the North Hills was surprising.
PHOTOS: Strong storms cause damage after multiple tornado warnings in western Pa.
Mr. Rogers’ home
When the former Squirrel Hill home of everyone’s favorite neighbor went up for sale, everyone wanted to see what it looked like!
National Son’s Day
We have a lot of proud parents here at Channel 11!
2021 Halloween costumes
Halloween costumes this year seemed more creative than ever.
Bear in downtown Pittsburgh
This just happened last week, and we still can’t get over it: a bear found in downtown Pittsburgh!
